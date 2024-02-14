Today In Metal History 🤘 February 14th, 2024 🤘LIV KRISTINE, THE SWEET, HONEYMOON SUITE, SLASH'S SNAKEPIT, NEVERMORE

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Vincent Crane (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN, ATOMIC ROOSTER): May 21st, 1943 – February 14th, 1989 (aged 45)





R.I.P. Michael Thomas "Mick" Tucker (THE SWEET): July 17th 1947 – February 14th, 2002 (aged 54)

R.I.P. Jason Rainey (SACRED REICH) - February 14th, 1967 - March 16, 2020 (aged 53)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Roger Fisher (HEART) - February 14th, 1950







Happy 63rd

BRIAN SLAGEL (Founder/CEO Metal Blade Records) - February 14th, 1961



Happy 57th

Bonz (STUCK MOJO) - February 14th, 1967

Happy 48th

Liv Kristine Espenæs Krull (MIDNATTSOL, LEAVES' EYES, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - February 14th, 1976







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

HEART’s Bébé le Strange - February 14th, 1980

Happy 38th

HONEYMOON SUITE’s The Big Prize - February 14, 1986





Happy 29th

NEVERMORE's Nevermore - February 14th, 1995







SLASH’S SNAKEPIT’s It's Five O'Clock Somewhere - February 14th, 1995

LITA FORD’s Black - February 14th, 1995



Happy 18th

THE SWORD’s Age Of Winters - February 14th, 2006

Happy 13th

CAULDRON’s Burning Fortune - February 14th, 2011

AVA INFERI’s Onyx - February 14th, 2011

DORNENREICH’s Flammentriebe - February 14th, 2011

THE PROJECT HATE’s Bleeding The New Apocalypse (Cum Victriciis In Minibus Armis) - February 14th, 2011

Happy 12th

AVATAR’s Black Waltz - February 14th, 2012

LILLIAN AXE’s XI: The Days Before Tomorrow - February 14th, 2012

BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Incongruous - February 14th, 2012

DAWN OF ASHES’s Farewell To The Flesh (EP) - February 14th, 2012

EARTH’s Angels Of Darkness, Demons Of Light II - February 14th, 2012

ISIS’s Live VI - February 14th, 2012

WYKKED WYTCH’s The Ultimate Deception - February 14th, 2012

Happy 10th

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM’s No Place For Disgrace 2014 - February 14th, 2014

AMORAL’s Fallen Leaves & Dead Sparrows - February 14th, 2014

BENIGHTED’s Carnivore Sublime - February 14th, 2014

CYNIC’s Kindly Bent To Free Us - February 14th, 2014

Happy 4th

ANVIL - Legal at Last - February 14th, 2020

DIABULUS IN MUSICA - Euphonic Entropy - February 14th, 2020

HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD - New Empire, Vol. 1 - February 14th, 2020

IHSAHN - Telemark (EP) - February 14th, 2020

KREATOR - London Apocalypticon – Live at the Roundhouse (DVD) - February 14th, 2020

KVELERTAK - Splid - February 14th, 2020

NECROWRETCH - The Ones from Hell - February 14th, 2020

PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - The God-Shaped Void - February 14th, 2020

SUICIDE SILENCE - Become the Hunter - February 14th, 2020



