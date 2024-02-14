Today In Metal History 🤘 February 14th, 2024 🤘LIV KRISTINE, THE SWEET, HONEYMOON SUITE, SLASH'S SNAKEPIT, NEVERMORE
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Vincent Crane (THE CRAZY WORLD OF ARTHUR BROWN, ATOMIC ROOSTER): May 21st, 1943 – February 14th, 1989 (aged 45)
R.I.P. Michael Thomas "Mick" Tucker (THE SWEET): July 17th 1947 – February 14th, 2002 (aged 54)
R.I.P. Jason Rainey (SACRED REICH) - February 14th, 1967 - March 16, 2020 (aged 53)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 74th
Roger Fisher (HEART) - February 14th, 1950
Happy 63rd
BRIAN SLAGEL (Founder/CEO Metal Blade Records) - February 14th, 1961
Happy 57th
Bonz (STUCK MOJO) - February 14th, 1967
Happy 48th
Liv Kristine Espenæs Krull (MIDNATTSOL, LEAVES' EYES, THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - February 14th, 1976
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
HEART’s Bébé le Strange - February 14th, 1980
Happy 38th
HONEYMOON SUITE’s The Big Prize - February 14, 1986
Happy 29th
NEVERMORE's Nevermore - February 14th, 1995
SLASH’S SNAKEPIT’s It's Five O'Clock Somewhere - February 14th, 1995
LITA FORD’s Black - February 14th, 1995
Happy 18th
THE SWORD’s Age Of Winters - February 14th, 2006
Happy 13th
CAULDRON’s Burning Fortune - February 14th, 2011
AVA INFERI’s Onyx - February 14th, 2011
DORNENREICH’s Flammentriebe - February 14th, 2011
THE PROJECT HATE’s Bleeding The New Apocalypse (Cum Victriciis In Minibus Armis) - February 14th, 2011
Happy 12th
AVATAR’s Black Waltz - February 14th, 2012
LILLIAN AXE’s XI: The Days Before Tomorrow - February 14th, 2012
BENEATH THE MASSACRE’s Incongruous - February 14th, 2012
DAWN OF ASHES’s Farewell To The Flesh (EP) - February 14th, 2012
EARTH’s Angels Of Darkness, Demons Of Light II - February 14th, 2012
ISIS’s Live VI - February 14th, 2012
WYKKED WYTCH’s The Ultimate Deception - February 14th, 2012
Happy 10th
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM’s No Place For Disgrace 2014 - February 14th, 2014
AMORAL’s Fallen Leaves & Dead Sparrows - February 14th, 2014
BENIGHTED’s Carnivore Sublime - February 14th, 2014
CYNIC’s Kindly Bent To Free Us - February 14th, 2014
Happy 4th
ANVIL - Legal at Last - February 14th, 2020
DIABULUS IN MUSICA - Euphonic Entropy - February 14th, 2020
HOLLYWOOD UNDEAD - New Empire, Vol. 1 - February 14th, 2020
IHSAHN - Telemark (EP) - February 14th, 2020
KREATOR - London Apocalypticon – Live at the Roundhouse (DVD) - February 14th, 2020
KVELERTAK - Splid - February 14th, 2020
NECROWRETCH - The Ones from Hell - February 14th, 2020
PSYCHOTIC WALTZ - The God-Shaped Void - February 14th, 2020
SUICIDE SILENCE - Become the Hunter - February 14th, 2020