Today In Metal History 🤘 February 24th, 2024 🤘LEE AARON, SAXON, LED ZEPPELIN, KING DIAMOND, CRADLE OF FILTH, IMMOLATION
February 24, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Steven "Dobby" Dawson (SAXON, OLIVER/DAWSON SAXON) - February 24th, 1952
Happy 58th
Frank “Blackfire” Gosdzik (SODOM, KREATOR) - February 24th, 1966
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 53rd
CACTUS’ One Way... Or Another - February 24th, 1971
Happy 49th
LED ZEPPELIN's Physical Graffiti - February 24th, 1975
Happy 40th
LEE AARON's Metal Queen - February 24th, 1984
EUROPE’s Wings Of Tomorrow - February 24th, 1984
Happy 26th
KING DIAMOND's Voodoo - February 24th, 1998
RONNIE JAMES DIO’s Inferno: Last In Live - February 24th, 1998
MORBID ANGEL's Formulas Fatal To The Flesh - February 24th, 1998
Happy 30th
CRADLE OF FILTH's The Principle Of Evil Made Flesh - February 24th, 1994
Happy 20th
CANNIBAL CORPSE's The Wretched Spawn - February 24th, 2004
GOD FORBID's Gone Forever - February 24th, 2004
Happy 15th
ABSU’s Absu - February 24th, 2009
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Lost Messengers: The Outtakes - February 24th, 2009
LAMB OF GOD’s Wrath - February 24th, 2009
Happy 12th
FREEDOM CALL’s Land Of The Crimson Dawn – February 24th, 2012
RAGE’s 21 – February 24th, 2012
DESASTER’s The Arts Of Destruction – February 24th, 2012
DRUDKH’s Eternal Turn Of The Wheel – February 24th, 2012
HALLOWEEN’s Terrortory – February 24th, 2012
LANFEAR’s This Harmonic Consonance – February 24th, 2012
LYRIEL’s Leverage – February 24th, 2012
TERRORIZER’s Hordes Of Zombies – February 24th, 2012
VENGEANCE’s Crystal Eye – February 24th, 2012
Happy 10th
FREEDOM CALL’s Beyond – February 24th, 2014
HIRAX’s Immortal Legacy – February 24th, 2014
VANDEN PLAS’ Chronicles Of The Immortals – Netherworld (Path 1) – February 24th, 2014
Happy 9th
ALL THAT REMAINS’ The Order Of Things – February 24th, 2015
Happy 7th
A BREACH OF SILENCE - Secrets - February 24th, 2017
BLOODBOUND - War of Dragons - February 24th, 2017
BORN OF OSIRIS - The Eternal Reign (EP) - February 24th, 2017
EX DEO - The Immortal Wars - February 24th, 2017
HETROETZEN - Uprising of the Fallen - February 24th, 2017
IMMOLATION - Atonement - February 24th, 2017
PERSEFONE - Aathma - February 24th, 2017
PYOGENESIS - A Kingdom to Disappear - February 24th, 2017
SANCTUARY - Inception - February 24th, 2017
SINISTER - Syncretism - February 24th, 2017
SIX FEET UNDER - Torment - February 24th, 2017
SUICIDE SILENCE - Suicide Silence - February 24th, 2017
TROLLFEST - Helluva - February 24th, 2017
UNEARTHLY TRANCE - Stalking the Ghost - February 24th, 2017
VENDETTA - The 5th - February 24th, 2017
Happy 1st
AZAGHAL - Alttarimme On Luista Tehty - February 24th, 2023
DOPE - Blood Money, Part Zer0 - February 24th, 2023
GODSMACK - Lighting Up The Sky - February 24th, 2023
HAMMERHEDD - Nonetheless - February 24th, 2023
HED PE - 70's Hits For The Pit - February 24th, 2023
HEIDEVOLK - Werdekeer - February 24th, 2023
HYPNO5E - Sheol - February 24th, 2023
INSOMNIUM - Anno 1696 - February 24th, 2023
KAUAN - ATM Revised - February 24th, 2023
MÄRVEL - Double Decade - February 24th, 2023
NECROVATION - Storm The Void/Starving Grave - February 24th, 2023
STEEL PANTHER - On The Prowl - February 24th, 2023
VENOMOUS CONCEPT - The Good Ship Lollipop - February 24th, 2023