Today In Metal History 🤘 February 25th, 2023 🤘PANTERA, ALICE COOPER, THE BEATLES, SCORPIONS

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. George Harrison (BEATLES) - February 25th, 1943 - November 29th, 2001 (58)





R.I.P. Dee Cernile (SVEN GALI) who died of lung cancer on February 25th, 2012. He was 46.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Pia Maiocco (VIXEN) - February 25th, 1962



Happy 54th

Sven Erik Pontus Egberg (WOLF, KING DIAMOND, TREAT) - February 25th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th

ALICE COOPER's Billion Dollar Babies - February 25th, 1973





Happy 44th

SCORPIONS' Lovedrive - February 25th, 1979





Happy 31st

PANTERA's Vulgar Display Of Power - February 25th, 1992





Happy 20th

DRAGONFORCE's Valley Of The Damned - February 25th, 2003

Happy 15th

DARK FORTRESS’ Eidolon - February 25th, 2008

DARK SUNS’ Grave Human Genuine - February 25th, 2008

Happy 14th

IMPELLITTERI’s Wicked Maiden - February 25th, 2009

WOLF’s Ravenous - February 25th, 2009





Happy 12th

SERENITY’s Death & Legacy – February 25th, 2011

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Delta – February 25th, 2011

BEFORE THE DAWN’s Deathstar Rising – February 25th, 2011

DEADLOCK’s Bizarro World – February 25th, 2011

DOOMSWORD’s The Eternal Battle – February 25th, 2011

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Moral And Wahnsinn – February 25th, 2011

MERCENARY’s Metamorphosis – February 25th, 2011

NIGHTMARE’s One Night Of Insurrection – February 25th, 2011

ONE MAN ARMY AND THE UNDEAD QUARTET’s The Dark Epic – February 25th, 2011

THUNDERBOLT’s Dung Idols – February 25th, 2011

WOLFCHANT’s Call Of The Black Winds – February 25th, 2011



Happy 10th

DARKTHRONE’s The Underground Resistance – February 25th, 2013

OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Beyond – February 25th, 2013

STEVEN WILSON’s The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories) – February 25th, 2013







Happy 1st

ALLEGAEON’s Damnum - February 25th, 2022

BAD OMENS’ The Death of Peace of Mind - February 25th, 2022

BLOOD INCANTATION’s Timewave Zero - February 25th, 2022

COREY TAYLOR’s CMFB ...Sides - February 25th, 2022

DIABLO’s When All the Rivers Are Silent - February 25th, 2022

EIGHT BELLS’s Legacy of Ruin - February 25th, 2022

GEORGE "CORPSEGRINDER" FISHER’s Corpsegrinder - February 25th, 2022

GUNS N' ROSES’ Hard Skool - February 25th, 2022

HAMMERFALL’s Hammer of Dawn - February 25th, 2022

METALUCIFER’s Heavy Metal Ninja - February 25th, 2022

SCORPIONS’ Rock Believer - February 25th, 2022

SHAPE OF DESPAIR’s Return to the Void - February 25th, 2022

SVARTSOT’s Kumbl - February 25th, 2022

TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s A New Heartbeat - February 25th, 2022



