Today In Metal History 🤘 February 25th, 2024 🤘SCORPIONS, PANTERA, ALICE COOPER, THE BEATLES, U.D.O.
February 25, 2024, 27 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. George Harrison (BEATLES) - February 25th, 1943 - November 29th, 2001 (aged 58)
R.I.P. Dee Cernile (SVEN GALI) who died of lung cancer on February 25th, 2012. He was 46.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 62nd
Pia Maiocco (VIXEN) - February 25th, 1962
Happy 55th
Sven Erik Pontus Egberg (WOLF, KING DIAMOND, TREAT) - February 25th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 51st
ALICE COOPER's Billion Dollar Babies - February 25th, 1973
Happy 45th
SCORPIONS' Lovedrive - February 25th, 1979
Happy 34th
U.D.O.’s Faceless World - February 25th, 1990
Happy 32nd
PANTERA's Vulgar Display Of Power - February 25th, 1992
Happy 27th
GRIP INC’s Nemesis - February 25, 1997
Happy 21st
DRAGONFORCE's Valley Of The Damned - February 25th, 2003
Happy 16th
DARK FORTRESS’ Eidolon - February 25th, 2008
DARK SUNS’ Grave Human Genuine - February 25th, 2008
Happy 15th
IMPELLITTERI’s Wicked Maiden - February 25th, 2009
WOLF’s Ravenous - February 25th, 2009
Happy 13th
SERENITY’s Death & Legacy – February 25th, 2011
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Delta – February 25th, 2011
BEFORE THE DAWN’s Deathstar Rising – February 25th, 2011
DEADLOCK’s Bizarro World – February 25th, 2011
DOOMSWORD’s The Eternal Battle – February 25th, 2011
DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Moral And Wahnsinn – February 25th, 2011
MERCENARY’s Metamorphosis – February 25th, 2011
NIGHTMARE’s One Night Of Insurrection – February 25th, 2011
ONE MAN ARMY AND THE UNDEAD QUARTET’s The Dark Epic – February 25th, 2011
THUNDERBOLT’s Dung Idols – February 25th, 2011
WOLFCHANT’s Call Of The Black Winds – February 25th, 2011
Happy 11th
DARKTHRONE’s The Underground Resistance – February 25th, 2013
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Beyond – February 25th, 2013
STEVEN WILSON’s The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories) – February 25th, 2013
Happy 2nd
ALLEGAEON’s Damnum - February 25th, 2022
BAD OMENS’ The Death of Peace of Mind - February 25th, 2022
BLOOD INCANTATION’s Timewave Zero - February 25th, 2022
COREY TAYLOR’s CMFB ...Sides - February 25th, 2022
DIABLO’s When All the Rivers Are Silent - February 25th, 2022
EIGHT BELLS’s Legacy of Ruin - February 25th, 2022
GEORGE "CORPSEGRINDER" FISHER’s Corpsegrinder - February 25th, 2022
GUNS N' ROSES’ Hard Skool - February 25th, 2022
HAMMERFALL’s Hammer of Dawn - February 25th, 2022
METALUCIFER’s Heavy Metal Ninja - February 25th, 2022
SCORPIONS’ Rock Believer - February 25th, 2022
SHAPE OF DESPAIR’s Return to the Void - February 25th, 2022
SVARTSOT’s Kumbl - February 25th, 2022
TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s A New Heartbeat - February 25th, 2022