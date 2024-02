Today In Metal History 🤘 February 25th, 2024 🤘SCORPIONS, PANTERA, ALICE COOPER, THE BEATLES, U.D.O.

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. George Harrison (BEATLES) - February 25th, 1943 - November 29th, 2001 (aged 58)





R.I.P. Dee Cernile (SVEN GALI) who died of lung cancer on February 25th, 2012. He was 46.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 62nd

Pia Maiocco (VIXEN) - February 25th, 1962



Happy 55th

Sven Erik Pontus Egberg (WOLF, KING DIAMOND, TREAT) - February 25th, 1969

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

ALICE COOPER's Billion Dollar Babies - February 25th, 1973





Happy 45th

SCORPIONS' Lovedrive - February 25th, 1979







Happy 34th

U.D.O.s Faceless World - February 25th, 1990

Happy 32nd

PANTERA's Vulgar Display Of Power - February 25th, 1992







Happy 27th

GRIP INCs Nemesis - February 25, 1997

Happy 21st

DRAGONFORCE's Valley Of The Damned - February 25th, 2003

Happy 16th

DARK FORTRESS Eidolon - February 25th, 2008

DARK SUNS Grave Human Genuine - February 25th, 2008

Happy 15th

IMPELLITTERIs Wicked Maiden - February 25th, 2009

WOLFs Ravenous - February 25th, 2009





Happy 13th

SERENITYs Death & Legacy February 25th, 2011

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS Delta February 25th, 2011

BEFORE THE DAWNs Deathstar Rising February 25th, 2011

DEADLOCKs Bizarro World February 25th, 2011

DOOMSWORDs The Eternal Battle February 25th, 2011

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITERs Moral And Wahnsinn February 25th, 2011

MERCENARYs Metamorphosis February 25th, 2011

NIGHTMAREs One Night Of Insurrection February 25th, 2011

ONE MAN ARMY AND THE UNDEAD QUARTETs The Dark Epic February 25th, 2011

THUNDERBOLTs Dung Idols February 25th, 2011

WOLFCHANTs Call Of The Black Winds February 25th, 2011



Happy 11th

DARKTHRONEs The Underground Resistance February 25th, 2013

OMNIUM GATHERUMs Beyond February 25th, 2013

STEVEN WILSONs The Raven That Refused To Sing (And Other Stories) February 25th, 2013







Happy 2nd

ALLEGAEONs Damnum - February 25th, 2022

BAD OMENS The Death of Peace of Mind - February 25th, 2022

BLOOD INCANTATIONs Timewave Zero - February 25th, 2022

COREY TAYLORs CMFB ...Sides - February 25th, 2022

DIABLOs When All the Rivers Are Silent - February 25th, 2022

EIGHT BELLSs Legacy of Ruin - February 25th, 2022

GEORGE "CORPSEGRINDER" FISHERs Corpsegrinder - February 25th, 2022

GUNS N' ROSES Hard Skool - February 25th, 2022

HAMMERFALLs Hammer of Dawn - February 25th, 2022

METALUCIFERs Heavy Metal Ninja - February 25th, 2022

SCORPIONS Rock Believer - February 25th, 2022

SHAPE OF DESPAIRs Return to the Void - February 25th, 2022

SVARTSOTs Kumbl - February 25th, 2022

TYGERS OF PAN TANGs A New Heartbeat - February 25th, 2022