Today In Metal History 🤘 February 26th, 2024 🤘GREAT WHITE, EMPEROR, MOTÖRHEAD, JOURNEY, JUDAS PRIEST, CANNIBAL CORPSE

February 26, 2024, 14 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities journey sacramentum judas priest great white cannibal corpse manowar death angel anvil entombed a.d. voivod anthrax krokus

Today In Metal History 🤘 February 26th, 2024 🤘GREAT WHITE, EMPEROR, MOTÖRHEAD, JOURNEY, JUDAS PRIEST, CANNIBAL CORPSE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th 
Jonathan “Cain” Leonard Friga (JOURNEY, BABYS, BAD ENGLISH) - February 26th, 1950

Happy 55th  
Niclas Anderson (SACRAMENTUM) - February 26th, 1969

Happy 50th
Trym (EMPEROR: real name Kai Johnny Solheim Mosaker) - February 26th, 1974


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd  
JUDAS PRIEST's Point Of Entry - February 26th 1981

Happy 33rd  
GREAT WHITE's Hooked - February 26th 1991
MOTÖRHEAD’s 1916 - February 26th, 1991

Happy 23rd  
RAGE's Welcome To The Other Side - February 26th, 2001

Happy 22nd  
CANNIBAL CORPSE's Gore Obsessed - February 26th, 2002

Happy 17th  
CIRITH GORGOR’s Cirith Gorgor - February 26th, 2007
CHARLIE DOMINICI’s O3: A Trilogy, Part Two - February 26th, 2007
MANOWAR’s Gods Of War - February 26th, 2007

Happy 16th  
DEATH ANGEL’s Killing Season - February 26th, 2008
MYGRAIN’s Signs Of Existence - February 26th, 2008

Happy 14th  
KROKUS’ Hoodoo - February 26th, 2010

Happy 8th  
ANTHRAX’s For All Kings – February 26th, 2016
ANVIL’s Anvil Is Anvil – February 26th, 2016
ENTOMBED A.D.’s Dead Dawn – February 26th, 2016
VOIVOD’s Post Society – February 26th, 2016

Happy 11th Birthday 
BYZANTINE’s Byzantine – February 26th, 2013
RUINS’ Place Of No Pity – February 26th, 2013
VREID’s Welcome To Farewell – February 26th, 2013
WITHIN THE RUINS’ Elite – February 26th, 2013

Happy 8th Birthday
BLACK COBRA’s Imperium Simulacra – February 26th, 2016
DESTROYER 666’s Wildfire – February 26th, 2016
HEADSPACE’s All That You Fear Is Gone – February 26th, 2016
OMNIUM GATHERUM’s Grey Heavens – February 26th, 2016
REDEMPTION’s The Art Of Loss – February 26th, 2016
SINBREED’s Master Creator – February 26th, 2016
THE UNGUIDED’s Lust And Loathing – February 26th, 2016
WISDOM’s Rise Of The Wise – February 26th, 2016

Happy 3rd
ALICE COOPER - Detroit Stories - February 26, 2021
ARCHITECTS - For Those That Wish To Exist - February 26, 2021
BONFIRE - Roots - February 26, 2021
EINHERJER - North Star - February 26, 2021
EMPYRIUM - Über den Sternen - February 26, 2021
EPICA - Omega - February 26, 2021
EVERGREY - Escape Of The Phoenix - February 26, 2021
HELSTAR - Clad In Black - February 26, 2021
KING GIZZARD & THE LIZARD WIZARD - L.W. - February 26, 2021
KREATOR - Under The Guillotine: The Noise Records Anthology - February 26, 2021
LEE KERSLAKE - Eleventeen - February 26, 2021
MELVINS - Working With God - February 26, 2021
MOONSPELL - Hermitage - February 26, 2021
NORTHLANE - 5G (EP) - February 26, 2021
OF MICE & MEN - Timeless (EP) - February 26, 2021



Latest Reviews

Partner Resources