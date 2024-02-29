Today In Metal History 🤘 February 29th, 2024 🤘 - BLACK SABBATH, HELLOWEEN, AGALLOCH, DRACONIAN, AMBERIAN DAWN

February 29, 2024, an hour ago

R.I.P. Geoffrey James Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 29th, 1944 – January 28th, 2017 (aged 72)







Happy 28th Birthday HELLOWEEN's The Time Of The Oath - February 29th, 1996



Happy 16th

AGALLOCH’s The White - February 29th, 2008

DRACONIAN’s Turning Season Within - February 29th, 2008

Happy 12th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN’s Circus Black – February 29th, 2012

