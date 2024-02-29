Today In Metal History 🤘 February 29th, 2024 🤘 - BLACK SABBATH, HELLOWEEN, AGALLOCH, DRACONIAN, AMBERIAN DAWN
February 29, 2024, an hour ago
R.I.P. Geoffrey James Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 29th, 1944 – January 28th, 2017 (aged 72)
Happy 28th Birthday HELLOWEEN's The Time Of The Oath - February 29th, 1996
Happy 16th
AGALLOCH’s The White - February 29th, 2008
DRACONIAN’s Turning Season Within - February 29th, 2008
Happy 12th Birthday AMBERIAN DAWN’s Circus Black – February 29th, 2012