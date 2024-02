Today In Metal History 🤘 February 3rd, 2024 🤘 RICHIE KOTZEN, RAINBOW, IN FLAMES, CANNIBAL CORPSE

TALENT WE LOST

Neil Bogart (real name Neil Scott Bogatz), Casablanca Records co-founder - and the guy that signed KISS to their first deal - would’ve turned 81 today (February 3rd, 1943). 🎂 He died of lymphoma on 5/8/1982 at the age of 39.







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th

Dave Davies (THE KINKS) - February 3rd, 1947



Happy 54th

RICHIE KOTZEN (THE WINERY DOGS, MR. BIG, POISON) - February 3rd, 1970





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 60th

THE BEATLES’ Twist And Shout - February 3rd, 1964



Happy 43rd

RAINBOW's Difficult To Cure - February 3rd, 1981



Happy 38th

THE FIRM’s Mean Business - February 3rd, 1986

Happy 27th

JUDAS PRIEST’s The Best Of Judas Priest: Living After Midnight - February 3rd, 1997

Happy 18th

IN FLAMES’ Come Clarity – February 3rd, 2006





Happy 15th

CANNIBAL CORPSE's Evisceration Plague - February 3rd, 2009



THIS ENDING’s Dead Harvest – February 3rd, 2009

Happy 12th

CALIBAN’s I Am Nemesis – February 3rd, 2012

Happy 7th

IRON REAGAN's Crossover Ministry - February 3rd, 2017

SOEN's Lykaia - February 3rd, 2017



Happy 1st

ALL OUT WAR’s Celestial Rot - February 3rd, 2023

KORN’s Requiem Mass - February 3rd, 2023

MEMORIAM’s Rise To Power - February 3rd, 2023

RUSSKAJA’s Turbo Polka Party - February 3rd, 2023

VICTOR SMOLSKI’s Guitar Force - February 3rd, 2023

XANDRIA’s The Wonders Still Awaiting - February 3rd, 2023