Today In Metal History 🤘 February 5th, 2024 🤘GUNS N' ROSES, PRIMAL FEAR, TESLA, SLAUGHTER, CREAM
February 5, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998 (aged 35)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 59th
Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY, TYRAN' PACE) - February 5th, 1965
Happy 76th
Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948
Happy 62nd
Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962
Happy 60th
Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 55th
CREAM’s Goodbye - February 5th, 1969
Happy 19th
IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005
Happy 18th
WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006
Happy 11th
HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013
Happy 8th
THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016
FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016
OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016
Happy 16th
BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting – February 5th, 2008
SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions – February 5th, 2008
WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak – February 5th, 2008
Happy 11th
DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity – February 5th, 2013
2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher – February 5th, 2013
Happy 8th
DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah – February 5th, 2016
TEXTURES’ Phenotype – February 5th, 2016
Happy 3rd
ANGELUS APATRIDA - Angelus Apatrida - February 5, 2021
CULT OF LUNA - The Raging River (EP) - February 5, 2021
KORPIKLAANI - Jylhä - February 5, 2021
PRODUCT OF HATE - You Brought This War - February 5, 2021
TODD LA TORRE - Rejoice In The Suffering - February 5, 2021