Today In Metal History 🤘 February 5th, 2024 🤘GUNS N' ROSES, PRIMAL FEAR, TESLA, SLAUGHTER, CREAM

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Timothy Patrick "Tim" Kelly (SLAUGHTER): January 13th, 1963 – February 5th, 1998 (aged 35)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 59th

Ralf Scheepers (PRIMAL FEAR, GAMMA RAY, TYRAN' PACE) - February 5th, 1965







Happy 76th

Christopher Guest (SPINAL TAP) - February 5th, 1948



Happy 62nd

Tommy Skeoch (TESLA) - February 5th, 1962



Happy 60th

Michael Andrew "Duff" McKagan (LOADED, VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N’ ROSES) - February 5th, 1964

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 55th

CREAM’s Goodbye - February 5th, 1969





Happy 19th

IMMOLATION’s Harnessing Ruin – February 5th, 2005



Happy 18th

WARBRINGER’s One By One, The Wicked Fall EP – February 5th, 2006

Happy 11th

HATE’s Solarflesh – A Gospel Of Radiant Divnity – February 5th, 2013

Happy 8th

THE CULT’s Hidden City – February 5th, 2016

FLESHGOD APOCALYPSE’s King – February 5th, 2016

OBSCURA’s Akroasis – February 5th, 2016





Happy 16th

BRAIN DRILL’s Apocalyptic Feasting – February 5th, 2008

SALT OF THE WOUND’s Carnal Repercussions – February 5th, 2008

WINDS OF PLAGUE’s Decimate The Weak – February 5th, 2008

Happy 11th

DEFEATED SANITY’s Passages Into Deformity – February 5th, 2013

2013 SPEKTR’s Cypher – February 5th, 2013

Happy 8th

DROWNING POOL’s Hellelujah – February 5th, 2016

TEXTURES’ Phenotype – February 5th, 2016



Happy 3rd

ANGELUS APATRIDA - Angelus Apatrida - February 5, 2021

CULT OF LUNA - The Raging River (EP) - February 5, 2021

KORPIKLAANI - Jylhä - February 5, 2021

PRODUCT OF HATE - You Brought This War - February 5, 2021

TODD LA TORRE - Rejoice In The Suffering - February 5, 2021



