Today In Metal History 🤘 February 8th, 2024 🤘MÖTLEY CRÜE, SPOCK’S BEARD, POISON, BLOODBATH, CROWBAR

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

Dave Meros (SPOCK’S BEARD) - February 8th, 1956

Happy 63rd

Vince Neil (MÖTLEY CRÜE) - February 8th, 1961





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 31st

POISON’s Native Tongue - February 8th, 1993







Happy 24th

BLOODBATH's Breeding Death - February 8th, 2000



Happy 16th

BEHEXEN’s My Soul For His Glory – February 8th, 2008

Happy 13th

CROWBAR’s Sever The Wicked Hand – February 8th, 2011





Happy 12th

STAM1NA’s Nocebo – February 8th, 2012

Happy 5th

BEAST IN BLACK - From Hell with Love - February 8th, 2019

DOWNFALL OF GAIA - Ethic of Radical Finitude - February 8th, 2019

HERMAN FRANK - Fight The Fear - February 8th, 2019

ZAO - Decoding the Möbius Strip - February 8th, 2019