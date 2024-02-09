Today In Metal History 🤘 February 9th, 2024 🤘 RIOT, THE SWEET, DEATH ANGEL, RAVEN, SKID ROW
February 9, 2024, 30 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owned the farm where the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held between August 15 and August 18, 1969): December 15th, 1919 – February 9th, 1973
The old joke is that that 400,000 people attended, but a million said they did. The iconic Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held between August 15th and August 18th, 1969 on Max Yasgur’s diary farm in Bethel, NY. He died 50 years ago today (February 9th, 1973). Definitely the roots of heavy when you watch the sets from JIMI HENDRIX, THE WHO, MOUNTAIN, JOHNNY WINTER and TEN YEARS AFTER among many others.
R.I.P. BILL HALEY (William John Clifton Haley): July 6th, 1925 – February 9th, 1981 (aged 55)
R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (THE SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997 (aged 51)
R.I.P. James Owen Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD): February 9th, 1981 – December 28th, 2009 (aged 28)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 64th
Mark Gallagher (RAVEN) - February 9th, 1960
Happy 58th
Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) - February 9th, 1966
Happy 54th
Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) – February 9th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 54th
THE DOORS’ Morrison Hotel - February 9, 1970
Happy 47th
DAVID COVERDALE’s White Snake - February 9, 1977
Happy 43rd
RIOT's legendary Fire Down Under! February 9th, 1981
Happy 30th
STRATOVARIUS’ Dreamspace - February 9th, 1994
Happy 15th
ADAGIO’s Archangels In Black - February 9th, 2009
Happy 13th
KYPCK’s Lower – February 9th, 2011
Happy 9th
ADRENALINE MOB’s Dearly Departed – February 9th, 2015
Happy 6th
THERION’s Beloved Antichrist – February 9th, 2018
THE ATLAS MOTH - Coma Noir - February 9th, 2018
CRESCENT - The Order of Amenti - February 9th, 2018
HARM'S WAY - Posthuman - February 9th, 2018
VOODOO CIRCLE - Raised on Rock - February 9th, 2018