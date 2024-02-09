Today In Metal History 🤘 February 9th, 2024 🤘 RIOT, THE SWEET, DEATH ANGEL, RAVEN, SKID ROW

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Max B. Yasgur (owned the farm where the Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held between August 15 and August 18, 1969): December 15th, 1919 – February 9th, 1973 

The old joke is that that 400,000 people attended, but a million said they did. The iconic Woodstock Music and Art Fair was held between August 15th and August 18th, 1969 on Max Yasgur’s diary farm in Bethel, NY. He died 50 years ago today (February 9th, 1973). Definitely the roots of heavy when you watch the sets from JIMI HENDRIX, THE WHO, MOUNTAIN, JOHNNY WINTER and TEN YEARS AFTER among many others. 

R.I.P. BILL HALEY (William John Clifton Haley): July 6th, 1925 – February 9th, 1981 (aged 55)


 
R.I.P. Brian Francis Connolly (THE SWEET): October 5th, 1945 – February 9th, 1997 (aged 51)


 
R.I.P. James Owen Sullivan (AVENGED SEVENFOLD): February 9th, 1981 – December 28th, 2009 (aged 28)

 
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 64th  
Mark Gallagher (RAVEN) - February 9th, 1960 


 
Happy 58th  
Rachel Bolan (SKID ROW) - February 9th, 1966 

Happy 54th  
Mark Osegueda (DEATH ANGEL) – February 9th, 1969  


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th 
THE DOORS’ Morrison Hotel - February 9, 1970

Happy 47th
DAVID COVERDALE’s White Snake - February 9, 1977

Happy 43rd  
RIOT's legendary Fire Down Under! February 9th, 1981 

Happy 30th  
STRATOVARIUS’ Dreamspace - February 9th, 1994

Happy 15th  
ADAGIO’s Archangels In Black - February 9th, 2009 

Happy 13th 
KYPCK’s Lower – February 9th, 2011 

Happy 9th  
ADRENALINE MOB’s Dearly Departed – February 9th, 2015 
 

Happy 6th  
THERION’s Beloved Antichrist – February 9th, 2018
THE ATLAS MOTH - Coma Noir - February 9th, 2018
CRESCENT - The Order of Amenti - February 9th, 2018
HARM'S WAY - Posthuman - February 9th, 2018
VOODOO CIRCLE - Raised on Rock - February 9th, 2018



