Today In Metal History 🤘 January 11th, 2024 🤘 OVERKILL, KITTIE, CHIMAIRA, SOILWORK

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 54th

Jason Bittner (OVERKILL, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, SHADOWS FALL) − January 11th, 1970







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 24th

KITTIE’s Spit – January 11, 2000







CHIMAIRA’s This Present Darkness – January 11th, 2000





Happy 16th

KISS’ Gold - January 11th, 2008

BENEDICTUM’s Seasons Of Tragedy – January 11th, 2008

Happy 13th

ANAL C*NT’s Fuckin’ A - January 11th, 2011

KRYOBURN’s Three Years Eclipsed - January 11th, 2011

MEGASUS’ Menace Of The Universe - January 11th, 2011

Happy 12th

SKYLARK’s Twilights Of Sand - January 11th, 2012

Happy 6th

Y&T’s Acoustic Classix, Vol. 1 - January 11th, 2018

Happy 5th

BORN OF OSIRIS - The Simulation - January 11th, 2019

JINJER - Micro - January 11th, 2019

SOILWORK - Verkligheten - January 11th, 2019



