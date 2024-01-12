Today In Metal History 🤘 January 12th, 2024 🤘LED ZEPPELIN, ROB ZOMBIE, SWORD, APRIL WINE, DEEP PURPLE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 61st

Rick Hughes (SWORD) - January 12th, 1963







Happy 59th

Robert Bartleh Cummings (real name ROB ZOMBIE, WHITE ZOMBIE) - January 12th, 1965







Happy 54th

Zack De La Rocha (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE) - January 12th, 1970



HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 55th

LED ZEPPELIN's Led Zeppelin - January 12th, 1969





Happy 43rd

APRIL WINE's The Nature Of The Beast - January 12th, 1981





Happy 37th

DEEP PURPLE's The House Of Blue Light - January 12th, 1987





Happy 26th

MERCENARY's First Breath - January 12th, 1998

Happy 24th

THE BLACK CROWES’ By Your Side - January 12th, 1999



Happy 20th

ICED EARTH's The Glorious Burden - January 12th, 2004

Happy 17th

GRAVE DIGGER’s Liberty Or Death - January 12th, 2007

THERION’s Gothic Kabbalah - January 12th, 2007





Happy 13th

STRATOVARIUS’ Elysium – January 12th, 2011

MYGRAIN’s myGRAIN – January 12th, 2011

Happy 11th Birthday

MORS PRINCIPIUM EST’s …And Death Said Live – January 12th, 2013

MUTINY WITHIN’s Synchronicity – January 12th, 2013

Happy 9th

WEDNESDAY 13’s Monsters Of The Universe: Come Out And Plague – January 12th, 2015

Happy 6th

AVATAR’s Avatar Country – January 12th, 2018

BLACK VEIL BRIDES’ Vale – January 12th, 2018

CORROSION OF CONFORMITY’s No Cross No Crown – January 12th, 2018

LEAVES’ EYES’ Sign Of The Dragonhead – January 12th, 2018

WHITE WIZZARD’s Infernal Overdrive – January 12th, 2018

HAMFERD - Támsins likam - January 12th, 2018

HEIDEVOLK - Vuur Van Verzet - January 12th, 2018

MYSTIC PROPHECY - Monuments Uncovered (covers album) - January 12th, 2018

TRESPASS - Footprints in the Rock - January 12th, 2018

TY TABOR - Alien Beans - January 12th, 2018



