Today In Metal History 🤘 January 14th, 2023 🤘 GEOFF TATE, EXCITER, RUSH, MIKE TRAMP, ZAKK WYLDE, TONY MARTIN
January 14, 2024, 24 minutes ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 65th
Jeffrey Wayne Tate (Geoff Tate; QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 14th, 1959 (photo credit above: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)
Happy 63rd
Michael Trempenau (Mike Tramp; WHITE LION, FREAK OF NATURE) - January 14th, 1961
Happy 57th
Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE) - January 14th, 1967
Happy 58th
Ian Mayo (BURNING RAIN) – January 14th, 1966
Marco Hietala (NIGHTWISH) - January 14th, 1966
Happy 55th
Dave Grohl (FOO FIGHTERS, NIRVANA) - January 14th, 1969
Happy 52nd
Kenn Jackson (PRETTY MAIDS) – January 14th, 1972
Happy 41st
Talena Atfield (KITTIE) - January 14th, 1983
Happy 50th
Brent Hinds (MASTODON) - January 14th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
RUSH’s Permanent Waves - January 1st, 1980
Happy 41st
EXCITER’s Heavy Metal Maniac - January 14th, 1983
Happy 32nd
LILLIAN AXE’ Poetic Justice - January 14th, 1992
Happy 14th
ABORTED’s Coronary Reconstruction – January 14th, 2010
Happy 13th
BELPHEGOR’s Blood Magick Necromance – January 14th, 2011
Happy 9th
DR. SIN’s Inactus – January 14th, 2015
Happy 2nd
Enterprise Earth - The Chosen – January 14th, 2022
Fit For An Autopsy - Oh What the Future Holds – January 14th, 2022
Ilium - Quantum Evolution Event – January 14th, 2022
Shadow Of Intent - Elegy – January 14th, 2022
Skillet - Dominion – January 14th, 2022
Tony Martin - Thorns – January 14th, 2022
Underoath - Voyeurist – January 14th, 2022