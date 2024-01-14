Today In Metal History 🤘 January 14th, 2023 🤘 GEOFF TATE, EXCITER, RUSH, MIKE TRAMP, ZAKK WYLDE, TONY MARTIN

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 65th

Jeffrey Wayne Tate (Geoff Tate; QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 14th, 1959 (photo credit above: Jennifer Bartram-Schmitt)





Happy 63rd

Michael Trempenau (Mike Tramp; WHITE LION, FREAK OF NATURE) - January 14th, 1961





Happy 57th

Zakk Wylde (BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, OZZY OSBOURNE) - January 14th, 1967





Happy 58th

Ian Mayo (BURNING RAIN) – January 14th, 1966

Marco Hietala (NIGHTWISH) - January 14th, 1966





Happy 55th

Dave Grohl (FOO FIGHTERS, NIRVANA) - January 14th, 1969





Happy 52nd

Kenn Jackson (PRETTY MAIDS) – January 14th, 1972

Happy 41st

Talena Atfield (KITTIE) - January 14th, 1983

Happy 50th

Brent Hinds (MASTODON) - January 14th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

RUSH’s Permanent Waves - January 1st, 1980





Happy 41st

EXCITER’s Heavy Metal Maniac - January 14th, 1983







Happy 32nd

LILLIAN AXE’ Poetic Justice - January 14th, 1992

Happy 14th

ABORTED’s Coronary Reconstruction – January 14th, 2010

Happy 13th

BELPHEGOR’s Blood Magick Necromance – January 14th, 2011

Happy 9th

DR. SIN’s Inactus – January 14th, 2015



Happy 2nd

Enterprise Earth - The Chosen – January 14th, 2022

Fit For An Autopsy - Oh What the Future Holds – January 14th, 2022

Ilium - Quantum Evolution Event – January 14th, 2022

Shadow Of Intent - Elegy – January 14th, 2022

Skillet - Dominion – January 14th, 2022

Tony Martin - Thorns – January 14th, 2022

Underoath - Voyeurist – January 14th, 2022



