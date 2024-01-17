Today In Metal History 🤘 January 17th, 2024 🤘 EPICA, KAI HANSEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GAMMA RAY, KROKUS, DISMEMBER

HEAVY HISTORY

Still shouting at the devil 43 years later! Happy birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE (who formed on January 17th, 1981).

22 years ago today (January 17th, 2021) JASON NEWSTED announced that he was leaving METALLICA.


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 61st  
Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963 

Happy 75th  
Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949

Happy 71st  
Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953

Happy 49th  
Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975

Happy 39th  
Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985

Happy 42nd  
Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 29th  
UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995

Happy 24th 
DISMEMBER’s Hate Campaign - January 17th, 2000
SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000

Happy 13th Birthday 
DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011
SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011

Happy 10th  
AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014
CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014
NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014

Happy 4th
ANTAGONIST A.D. - Through Fire (EP) - January 17th, 2020
BLEED THE SKY - This Way Lies Madness - January 17th, 2020
BRITISH LION - The Burning - January 17th, 2020
KAOTEON - Kaoteon - January 17th, 2020
MARK MORTON - Ether (EP) - January 17th, 2020
ODIOUS MORTEM - Synesthesia - January 17th, 2020
SONS OF APOLLO - MMXX - January 17th, 2020



