Today In Metal History 🤘 January 17th, 2024 🤘 EPICA, KAI HANSEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, GAMMA RAY, KROKUS, DISMEMBER

HEAVY HISTORY

Still shouting at the devil 43 years later! Happy birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE (who formed on January 17th, 1981).





22 years ago today (January 17th, 2021) JASON NEWSTED announced that he was leaving METALLICA.



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Kai Hansen (GAMMA RAY, IRON SAVIOR, HELLOWEEN) - January 17th, 1963





Happy 75th

Michael Kevin "Mick" Taylor (JOHN MAYALL’S BLUES BREAKERS, THE ROLLING STONES) - January 17th, 1949

Happy 71st

Fernando Von Arb (KROKUS) - January 17th, 1953





Happy 49th

Eirik Saltroe (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) - January 17, 1975

Happy 39th

Simone Johanna Maria Simons (EPICA) - January 17th, 1985





Happy 42nd

Ektor Alex Varkatzas (ATREYU) - January 17, 1982



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 29th

UNCLE SLAM's When God Dies - January 17th, 1995

Happy 24th

DISMEMBER’s Hate Campaign - January 17th, 2000

SENTENCED's Crimson - January 17th, 2000





Happy 13th Birthday

DESULTORY’s Counting Our Scars - January 17th, 2011

SILENT STREAM OF GODLESS ELEGY’s Navaz - January 17th, 2011

Happy 10th

AXEL RUDI PELL’s Into The Storm - January 17th, 2014

CHROME DIVISION’s Infernal Rock Eternal - January 17th, 2014

NASHVILLE PUSSY’s Up The Dosage - January 17th, 2014

Happy 4th

ANTAGONIST A.D. - Through Fire (EP) - January 17th, 2020

BLEED THE SKY - This Way Lies Madness - January 17th, 2020

BRITISH LION - The Burning - January 17th, 2020

KAOTEON - Kaoteon - January 17th, 2020

MARK MORTON - Ether (EP) - January 17th, 2020

ODIOUS MORTEM - Synesthesia - January 17th, 2020

SONS OF APOLLO - MMXX - January 17th, 2020