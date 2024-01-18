Today In Metal History 🤘 January 18th, 2024 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, AC/DC, KING'S X, HELLOWEEN, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM
HEAVY HISTORY
40 years today. On January 18th, 1974, BAD COMPANY was formed.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Dennis Hardy "Fergie" Frederiksen (TRILLION, ANGEL, LE ROUX, TOTO, SURVIVOR) - May 15th, 1951 – January 18th, 2014 (aged 62)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 49th
Luther Andrews Dickinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - January 18th, 1973
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 41st
BLACK SABBATH’s Live Evil - January 18th, 1983
Happy 35th
AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video - January 18th, 1988
Happy 30th
KING'S X's Dogman - January 18th, 1994
ZZ TOP’s Antenna - January 18th, 1994
Happy 28th
GOTTHARD’S G. - January 18th, 1996
Happy 13th
HELIX’ Smash Hits....Unplugged! - January 18th, 2011
Happy 11th
HELLOWEEN’s Straight Out Of Hell - January 18th, 2013
Happy 14th
ABIGOR’s Time Is The Sulphur In The Veins Of The Saint - January 18th, 2010
SHINING’s Blackjazz - January 18th, 2010
VALKYRJA’s Contamination - January 18th, 2010
Happy 13th
TIMES OF GRACE’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man - January 18th, 2011
Happy 11th Birthday
BLOCKHEADS’s The World Is Dead - January 18th, 2013
NIGHTFALL’s Cassiopeia - January 18th, 2013
ROTTEN SOUND’s Species At War - January 18th, 2013
SAILLE’s Ritu - January 18th, 2013
Happy 5th
A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH - When the World Becomes Undone - January 18th, 2019
ARCH ENEMY - Covered in Blood - January 18th, 2019
CANE HILL - Kill the Sun - January 18th, 2019
DAWN OF ASHES - The Crypt Injection II (Non Serviam) - January 18th, 2019
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - The End of Chaos - January 18th, 2019
LEMURIA - The Hysterical Hunt - January 18th, 2019
MALEVOLENT CREATION - The 13th Beast - January 18th, 2019
OOMPH! - Ritual - January 18th, 2019
PAPA ROACH - Who Do You Trust? - January 18th, 2019
RAVEN - Screaming Murder Death from Above: Live in Aalborg - January 18th, 2019
RIFFTERA - Across the Acheron - January 18th, 2019
THUNDER - Please Remain Seated - January 18th, 2019