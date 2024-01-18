Today In Metal History 🤘 January 18th, 2024 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, AC/DC, KING'S X, HELLOWEEN, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

HEAVY HISTORY



40 years today. On January 18th, 1974, BAD COMPANY was formed.



TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Dennis Hardy "Fergie" Frederiksen (TRILLION, ANGEL, LE ROUX, TOTO, SURVIVOR) - May 15th, 1951 – January 18th, 2014 (aged 62)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 49th

Luther Andrews Dickinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - January 18th, 1973



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st

BLACK SABBATH’s Live Evil - January 18th, 1983





Happy 35th

AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video - January 18th, 1988





Happy 30th

KING'S X's Dogman - January 18th, 1994







ZZ TOP’s Antenna - January 18th, 1994





Happy 28th

GOTTHARD’S G. - January 18th, 1996

Happy 13th

HELIX’ Smash Hits....Unplugged! - January 18th, 2011

Happy 11th

HELLOWEEN’s Straight Out Of Hell - January 18th, 2013





Happy 14th

ABIGOR’s Time Is The Sulphur In The Veins Of The Saint - January 18th, 2010

SHINING’s Blackjazz - January 18th, 2010

VALKYRJA’s Contamination - January 18th, 2010

Happy 13th

TIMES OF GRACE’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man - January 18th, 2011

Happy 11th Birthday

BLOCKHEADS’s The World Is Dead - January 18th, 2013

NIGHTFALL’s Cassiopeia - January 18th, 2013

ROTTEN SOUND’s Species At War - January 18th, 2013

SAILLE’s Ritu - January 18th, 2013

Happy 5th

A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH - When the World Becomes Undone - January 18th, 2019

ARCH ENEMY - Covered in Blood - January 18th, 2019

CANE HILL - Kill the Sun - January 18th, 2019

DAWN OF ASHES - The Crypt Injection II (Non Serviam) - January 18th, 2019

FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - The End of Chaos - January 18th, 2019

LEMURIA - The Hysterical Hunt - January 18th, 2019

MALEVOLENT CREATION - The 13th Beast - January 18th, 2019

OOMPH! - Ritual - January 18th, 2019

PAPA ROACH - Who Do You Trust? - January 18th, 2019

RAVEN - Screaming Murder Death from Above: Live in Aalborg - January 18th, 2019

RIFFTERA - Across the Acheron - January 18th, 2019

THUNDER - Please Remain Seated - January 18th, 2019



