Today In Metal History 🤘 January 18th, 2024 🤘 BLACK SABBATH, AC/DC, KING'S X, HELLOWEEN, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

January 18, 2024, 26 minutes ago

HEAVY HISTORY

40 years today. On January 18th, 1974, BAD COMPANY was formed.

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Dennis Hardy "Fergie" Frederiksen (TRILLION, ANGEL, LE ROUX, TOTO, SURVIVOR) - May 15th, 1951 – January 18th, 2014 (aged 62)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 49th  
Luther Andrews Dickinson (THE BLACK CROWES) - January 18th, 1973


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 41st
BLACK SABBATH’s Live Evil - January 18th, 1983

Happy 35th  
AC/DC’s Blow Up Your Video - January 18th, 1988

Happy 30th  
KING'S X's Dogman - January 18th, 1994



ZZ TOP’s Antenna - January 18th, 1994

Happy 28th
GOTTHARD’S G. - January 18th, 1996 

Happy 13th  
HELIX’ Smash Hits....Unplugged! - January 18th, 2011

Happy 11th  
HELLOWEEN’s Straight Out Of Hell - January 18th, 2013

Happy 14th 
ABIGOR’s Time Is The Sulphur In The Veins Of The Saint - January 18th, 2010
SHINING’s Blackjazz - January 18th, 2010
VALKYRJA’s Contamination - January 18th, 2010

Happy 13th
TIMES OF GRACE’s The Hymn Of A Broken Man - January 18th, 2011

Happy 11th Birthday 
BLOCKHEADS’s The World Is Dead - January 18th, 2013
NIGHTFALL’s Cassiopeia - January 18th, 2013
ROTTEN SOUND’s Species At War - January 18th, 2013
SAILLE’s Ritu - January 18th, 2013

Happy 5th
A PALE HORSE NAMED DEATH - When the World Becomes Undone - January 18th, 2019
ARCH ENEMY - Covered in Blood - January 18th, 2019
CANE HILL - Kill the Sun - January 18th, 2019
DAWN OF ASHES - The Crypt Injection II (Non Serviam) - January 18th, 2019
FLOTSAM AND JETSAM - The End of Chaos - January 18th, 2019
LEMURIA - The Hysterical Hunt - January 18th, 2019
MALEVOLENT CREATION - The 13th Beast - January 18th, 2019
OOMPH! - Ritual - January 18th, 2019
PAPA ROACH - Who Do You Trust? - January 18th, 2019
RAVEN - Screaming Murder Death from Above: Live in Aalborg - January 18th, 2019
RIFFTERA - Across the Acheron - January 18th, 2019
THUNDER - Please Remain Seated - January 18th, 2019



