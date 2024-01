Today In Metal History 🤘 January 20th, 2024 🤘 DEF LEPPARD, KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL

HEAVY HISTORY

42 years today (January 20th, 1982), OZZY OSBOURNE bit the head off a bat at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa

when a member of the audience threw it on stage. After the show Ozzy was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for rabies shots.



R.I.P. MEAT LOAF (real name Michael Lee Aday): September 27, 1947 - January 20, 2022 (aged 74)







Happy 72nd

Paul Stanley (KISS) January 20th, 1952







Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) January 20th, 1952





Happy 71st

Robin McAuley (MSG) January 20th, 1953







Happy 65th

Herman Frank Jr. (ACCEPT, VICTORY) - January 20th, 1959

Happy 58th

Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) January 20th, 1966







Happy 58th

John Perez (SOLITUDE AERTURNUS) - January 20, 1966

Happy 53rd

Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) January 20th, 1971





Happy 52nd

Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972





Happy 44th

Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980



Happy 43rd

Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981



Happy 46th

JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978

Happy 41st

DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983





Happy 40h

METALLICAs Jump In The Fire single - January 20th, 1984





Happy 26th

ACE FREHLEYs Loaded Deck - January 20th, 1998

MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998

Happy 18th

EDGUYs Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006

Happy 15th

RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDERs Living For Death, Destroying The Rest January 20th, 2009

CATTLE DECAPITATIONs The Harvest Floor January 20th, 2009

Happy 14th

ROYAL HUNTs X January 20th, 2010

Happy 12th

BIOHAZARDs Reborn In Defiance January 20th, 2012

PRIMAL FEARs Unbreakable January 20th, 2012

NOTHNEGALs Decadence January 20th, 2012





Happy 10th

THE HAUNTEDs Eye Of The Storm January 20th, 2014

Happy 7th

FIREWINDs Immortals January 20th, 2017

HELHEIM - LandawarijaR - January 20th, 2017

PALISADES - Palisades - January 20th, 2017





Happy 4th

IMPIETYs Versus All Gods January 20th, 2020



Happy 1st

ATROCITYs Okkult III - January 20th, 2023

DARK PRINCESS Phoenix - January 20th, 2023

IMPERIUM DEKADENZs Into Sorrow Evermore - January 20th, 2023

KATATONIAs Sky Void Of Stars - January 20th, 2023

RIVERSIDEs ID.Entity - January 20th, 2023

SABATONs Heroes Of The Great War - January 20th, 2023

TWILIGHT FORCEs At The Heart Of Wintervale - January 20th, 2023