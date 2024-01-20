Today In Metal History 🤘 January 20th, 2024 🤘 DEF LEPPARD, KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL

January 20, 2024, 42 minutes ago

HEAVY HISTORY

42 years today (January 20th, 1982), OZZY OSBOURNE bit the head off a bat at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa
when a member of the audience threw it on stage. After the show Ozzy was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for rabies shots.

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. MEAT LOAF (real name Michael Lee Aday): September 27, 1947 - January 20, 2022 (aged 74)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 72nd  
Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952



Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1952 

Happy 71st  
Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953



Happy 65th
Herman Frank Jr. (ACCEPT, VICTORY) - January 20th, 1959

Happy 58th  
Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) −  January 20th, 1966



Happy 58th 
John Perez (SOLITUDE AERTURNUS) - January 20, 1966

Happy 53rd 
Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971

Happy 52nd  
Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972 

Happy 44th  
Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980
 
Happy 43rd  
Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981 


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th  
JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978 

Happy 41st  
DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983

Happy 40h  
METALLICA’s “Jump In The Fire” single - January 20th, 1984

Happy 26th  
ACE FREHLEY’s Loaded Deck - January 20th, 1998
MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998

Happy 18th  
EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006

Happy 15th  
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009
CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009

Happy 14th  
ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010

Happy 12th  
BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012
PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012
NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012

Happy 10th
THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm – January 20th, 2014

Happy 7th  
FIREWIND’s Immortals – January 20th, 2017
HELHEIM - LandawarijaR - January 20th, 2017
PALISADES - Palisades - January 20th, 2017

Happy 4th  
IMPIETY’s Versus All Gods – January 20th, 2020

Happy 1st
ATROCITY’s Okkult III - January 20th, 2023
DARK PRINCESS’ Phoenix - January 20th, 2023
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ’s Into Sorrow Evermore - January 20th, 2023
KATATONIA’s Sky Void Of Stars - January 20th, 2023
RIVERSIDE’s ID.Entity - January 20th, 2023
SABATON’s Heroes Of The Great War - January 20th, 2023
TWILIGHT FORCE’s At The Heart Of Wintervale - January 20th, 2023



