Today In Metal History 🤘 January 20th, 2024 🤘 DEF LEPPARD, KISS, JUDAS PRIEST, OZZY, SEPULTURA, HAMMERFALL
January 20, 2024, 42 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
42 years today (January 20th, 1982), OZZY OSBOURNE bit the head off a bat at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Des Moines, Iowa
when a member of the audience threw it on stage. After the show Ozzy was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital for rabies shots.
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. MEAT LOAF (real name Michael Lee Aday): September 27, 1947 - January 20, 2022 (aged 74)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 72nd
Paul Stanley (KISS) − January 20th, 1952
Ian Hill (JUDAS PRIEST) − January 20th, 1952
Happy 71st
Robin McAuley (MSG) − January 20th, 1953
Happy 65th
Herman Frank Jr. (ACCEPT, VICTORY) - January 20th, 1959
Happy 58th
Tracii Guns (L. A. GUNS) − January 20th, 1966
Happy 58th
John Perez (SOLITUDE AERTURNUS) - January 20, 1966
Happy 53rd
Derrick Green (SEPULTURA) − January 20th, 1971
Happy 52nd
Oscar Dronjak (HAMMERFALL) - January 20th, 1972
Happy 44th
Mattie Valentine (BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE) - January 20th, 1980
Happy 43rd
Martin Skaroupka (CRADLE OF FILTH, MASTERPLAN) - January 20th, 1981
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
JOURNEY's Infinity - January 20th, 1978
Happy 41st
DEF LEPPARD's Pyromania - January 20th, 1983
Happy 40h
METALLICA’s “Jump In The Fire” single - January 20th, 1984
Happy 26th
ACE FREHLEY’s Loaded Deck - January 20th, 1998
MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 20th, 1998
Happy 18th
EDGUY’s Rocket Ride - January 20th, 2006
Happy 15th
RUMPELSTILTSKIN GRINDER’s Living For Death, Destroying The Rest – January 20th, 2009
CATTLE DECAPITATION’s The Harvest Floor – January 20th, 2009
Happy 14th
ROYAL HUNT’s X – January 20th, 2010
Happy 12th
BIOHAZARD’s Reborn In Defiance – January 20th, 2012
PRIMAL FEAR’s Unbreakable – January 20th, 2012
NOTHNEGAL’s Decadence – January 20th, 2012
Happy 10th
THE HAUNTED’s Eye Of The Storm – January 20th, 2014
Happy 7th
FIREWIND’s Immortals – January 20th, 2017
HELHEIM - LandawarijaR - January 20th, 2017
PALISADES - Palisades - January 20th, 2017
Happy 4th
IMPIETY’s Versus All Gods – January 20th, 2020
Happy 1st
ATROCITY’s Okkult III - January 20th, 2023
DARK PRINCESS’ Phoenix - January 20th, 2023
IMPERIUM DEKADENZ’s Into Sorrow Evermore - January 20th, 2023
KATATONIA’s Sky Void Of Stars - January 20th, 2023
RIVERSIDE’s ID.Entity - January 20th, 2023
SABATON’s Heroes Of The Great War - January 20th, 2023
TWILIGHT FORCE’s At The Heart Of Wintervale - January 20th, 2023