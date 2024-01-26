Today In Metal History 🤘 January 26th, 2024 🤘VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, DIO, NAPALM DEATH, NEVERMORE

January 26, 2024, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Andrew "Mac" McDermott (THRESHOLD):  January 26th, 1966 – August 3rd, 2011 (aged 45)

R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - January 26, 1955 – October 6, 2020 (aged 65)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th  
Laurence Gordon "Corky" Laing (MOUNTAIN, WEST BRUCE & LAING) - January 26th, 1948

Happy 63rd  
Tom Keifer (CINDERELLA) - January 26th, 1961


Happy 55th
Ron Sumners (SLAUGHTER) - January 26th, 1969

Happy 48th  
William Adler (LAMB OF GOD) - January 26th, 1976

Happy 38th  
Matthew “Matt” Kiichi Heafy (TRIVIUM) - January 26th, 1986



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 36th 
DAVID LEE ROTH's Skyscraper - January 26th, 1988

Happy 26th 
MOONSPELL's Sin/Pecado - January 26th, 1998

Happy 25th  
NEVERMORE's Dreaming Neon Black - January 26th, 1999

Happy 20th
SCARVE’s Irradiant – January 26th, 2004

Happy 15th
ARCHITECTS’ Hollow Crown – January 26th, 2009
DARK MOOR’s Autumnal – January 26th, 2009
EPHEL DUATH’s Through My Dog’s Eyes – January 26th, 2009

Happy 13th Birthday
BATTLELORE’s Doombound – January 26th, 2011
POWER QUEST’s Blood Alliance – January 26th, 2011

Happy 14th  
APOCALYPTICA’s MAG: S.V.E.R. – January 26th, 2010
FOZZY’s Chasing The Grail – January 26th, 2010
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ Live At The Olympic Auditorium (DVD) – January 26th, 2010
GREELEY ESTATES’ No Rain, No Rainbow – January 26th, 2010
LIVING SACRIFICE’s The Infinite Order – January 26th, 2010

Happy 9th  
NAPALM DEATH’s Apex Predator – Easy Meat – January 26th, 2015
U.D.O.’s Decadent – January 26th, 2015
ARMAGEDDON’s Captivity & Devourment – January 26th, 2015

Happy 6th
AGRIMONIA's Awaken - January 26th, 2018
HAMATOM's Bestie der Freiheit - January 26th, 2018
IN VAIN's Currents - January 26th, 2018
LABYRINTH's Return to Live - January 26th, 2018
LOUDNESS' Rise to Glory - January 26th, 2018
MACHINE HEAD's Catharsis - January 26th, 2018
NEW YEARS DAY's Diary of a Creep - January 26th, 2018
ORPHANED LAND's Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs - January 26th, 2018
PHIL CAMPBELL AND THE BASTARD SONS' The Age of Absurdity - January 26th, 2018
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS' Choosing Mental Illness as a Virtue - January 26th, 2018
THE POODLES' Prisma - January 26th, 2018
PORTAL's Ion - January 26th, 2018
SLEEPING GIANT's I Am - January 26th, 2018
TRIBULATION's Down Below - January 26th, 2018

Happy 4th
PANOPTICON's The Crescendo of Dusk (EP) - January 26th, 2019



