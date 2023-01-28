Today In Metal History 🤘 January 28th, 2023 🤘 OBITUARY, BLACK SABBATH, ANTHRAX, TRIUMPH, DARK FUNERAL
January 28, 2023, 50 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Nicola James "Jim" Capaldi (TRAFFIC): August 2nd, 1944 – January 28th, 2005
R.I.P. William Norris "Billy" Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): June 3rd, 1952 – January 28th, 2009
R.I.P. Geoffrey James "Geoff" Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 28th, 1948 – January 28th, 2017
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 60th
Dan Spitz (ANTHRAX) - January 28th, 1963
Happy 57th
Jeff Duncan (ARMORED SAINT) - January 28th, 1966
Happy 53rd
Donald Tardy (OBITUARY) - January 28th, 1970
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
VAN HALEN’s “You Really Got Me” single - January 28th, 1978
Happy 38th
DAVID LEE ROTH’s Crazy From The Heat - January 28, 1985
KEEL’s The Right To Rock - January 28th, 1985
Happy 37th
BLACK SABBATH’s Seventh Star - January 28th, 1986
Happy 40th
TRIUMPH’s Never Surrender - January 28th, 1983
Happy 27th
DARK FUNERAL’s The Secrets Of The Black Arts - January 28th, 1996
Happy 15th
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Scream Aim Fire - January 28th, 2008
HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Iconoclast - January 28th, 2008
DECREPIT BIRTH’s Diminishing Between Worlds - January 28th, 2008
Happy 12th
ONSLAUGHT’s Sounds Of Violence - January 28th, 2011
Happy 10th
FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s Conduit - January 28th, 2013
Happy 9th
METALLICA’s Through The Never - January 28th, 2014
PERIPHERY’s Clear - January 28th, 2014
Happy 5th
REBELLION’s A Tragedy In Steel Part II: Shakespeare’s King Lear – January 28th, 2018
Happy 1st
CELESTE’s Assassine(s) - January 28th, 2022
CLOAKROOM’s Dissolution Wave - January 28th, 2022
DAWN OF SOLACE’s Flames of Perdition - January 28th, 2022
EMERALD SUN’s Kingdom of Gods - January 28th, 2022
KRALLICE’s Crystalline Exhaustion - January 28th, 2022
LANA LANE’s Neptune Blue - January 28th, 2022
THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE’s The Last Ten Seconds of Life - January 28th, 2022
LAWNMOWER DETH’s Blunt Cutters - January 28th, 2022
PRAYING MANTIS’s Katharsis - January 28th, 2022
THE QUILL’s Live, New, Borrowed, Blue - January 28th, 2022
STEVE VAI’s Inviolate - January 28th, 2022