Today In Metal History 🤘 January 28th, 2024 🤘 OBITUARY, BLACK SABBATH, ANTHRAX, TRIUMPH, DARK FUNERAL

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Nicola James "Jim" Capaldi (TRAFFIC): August 2nd, 1944 – January 28th, 2005 (aged 60)



R.I.P. William Norris "Billy" Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): June 3rd, 1952 – January 28th, 2009 (aged 56)





R.I.P. Geoffrey James "Geoff" Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 28th, 1948 – January 28th, 2017 (aged 72)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Dan Spitz (ANTHRAX) - January 28th, 1963

Happy 58th

Jeff Duncan (ARMORED SAINT) - January 28th, 1966

Happy 54th

Donald Tardy (OBITUARY) - January 28th, 1970







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 46th

VAN HALEN’s “You Really Got Me” single - January 28th, 1978

Happy 39th

DAVID LEE ROTH’s Crazy From The Heat - January 28, 1985

KEEL’s The Right To Rock - January 28th, 1985





Happy 38th

BLACK SABBATH’s Seventh Star - January 28th, 1986

Happy 41st

TRIUMPH’s Never Surrender - January 28th, 1983





Happy 28th

DARK FUNERAL’s The Secrets Of The Black Arts - January 28th, 1996



Happy 16th

BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Scream Aim Fire - January 28th, 2008

HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Iconoclast - January 28th, 2008

DECREPIT BIRTH’s Diminishing Between Worlds - January 28th, 2008

Happy 13th

ONSLAUGHT’s Sounds Of Violence - January 28th, 2011



Happy 11th

FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s Conduit - January 28th, 2013

Happy 10th

METALLICA’s Through The Never - January 28th, 2014

PERIPHERY’s Clear - January 28th, 2014

Happy 6th

REBELLION’s A Tragedy In Steel Part II: Shakespeare’s King Lear – January 28th, 2018



Happy 2nd

CELESTE’s Assassine(s) - January 28th, 2022

CLOAKROOM’s Dissolution Wave - January 28th, 2022

DAWN OF SOLACE’s Flames of Perdition - January 28th, 2022

EMERALD SUN’s Kingdom of Gods - January 28th, 2022

KRALLICE’s Crystalline Exhaustion - January 28th, 2022

LANA LANE’s Neptune Blue - January 28th, 2022

THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE’s The Last Ten Seconds of Life - January 28th, 2022

LAWNMOWER DETH’s Blunt Cutters - January 28th, 2022

PRAYING MANTIS’s Katharsis - January 28th, 2022

THE QUILL’s Live, New, Borrowed, Blue - January 28th, 2022

STEVE VAI’s Inviolate - January 28th, 2022