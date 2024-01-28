Today In Metal History 🤘 January 28th, 2024 🤘 OBITUARY, BLACK SABBATH, ANTHRAX, TRIUMPH, DARK FUNERAL

January 28, 2024, 33 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Nicola James "Jim" Capaldi (TRAFFIC): August 2nd, 1944 – January 28th, 2005 (aged 60)

R.I.P. William Norris "Billy" Powell (LYNYRD SKYNYRD): June 3rd, 1952 – January 28th, 2009 (aged 56)

R.I.P. Geoffrey James "Geoff" Nicholls (BLACK SABBATH, QUARTZ): February 28th, 1948 – January 28th, 2017 (aged 72)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st  
Dan Spitz (ANTHRAX) - January 28th, 1963

Happy 58th  
Jeff Duncan (ARMORED SAINT) - January 28th, 1966

Happy 54th  
Donald Tardy (OBITUARY) - January 28th, 1970


HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 46th
VAN HALEN’s “You Really Got Me” single - January 28th, 1978

Happy 39th
DAVID LEE ROTH’s Crazy From The Heat - January 28, 1985
KEEL’s The Right To Rock - January 28th, 1985

Happy 38th  
BLACK SABBATH’s Seventh Star - January 28th, 1986

Happy 41st  
TRIUMPH’s Never Surrender - January 28th, 1983

Happy 28th  
DARK FUNERAL’s The Secrets Of The Black Arts - January 28th, 1996

Happy 16th  
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE’s Scream Aim Fire - January 28th, 2008
HEAVEN SHALL BURN’s Iconoclast - January 28th, 2008
DECREPIT BIRTH’s Diminishing Between Worlds - January 28th, 2008

Happy 13th  
ONSLAUGHT’s Sounds Of Violence - January 28th, 2011

Happy 11th  
FUNERAL FOR A FRIEND’s Conduit - January 28th, 2013

Happy 10th  
METALLICA’s Through The Never - January 28th, 2014
PERIPHERY’s Clear - January 28th, 2014

Happy 6th  
REBELLION’s A Tragedy In Steel Part II: Shakespeare’s King Lear – January 28th, 2018

Happy 2nd
CELESTE’s Assassine(s) - January 28th, 2022
CLOAKROOM’s Dissolution Wave - January 28th, 2022
DAWN OF SOLACE’s Flames of Perdition - January 28th, 2022
EMERALD SUN’s Kingdom of Gods - January 28th, 2022
KRALLICE’s Crystalline Exhaustion - January 28th, 2022
LANA LANE’s Neptune Blue - January 28th, 2022
THE LAST TEN SECONDS OF LIFE’s The Last Ten Seconds of Life - January 28th, 2022
LAWNMOWER DETH’s Blunt Cutters - January 28th, 2022
PRAYING MANTIS’s Katharsis - January 28th, 2022
THE QUILL’s Live, New, Borrowed, Blue - January 28th, 2022
STEVE VAI’s Inviolate - January 28th, 2022



