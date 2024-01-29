Today In Metal History 🤘 January 29th, 2024 🤘 QUEENSRŸCHE, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, STEPPENWOLF, FISH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Singer David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985 (aged 38)





R.I.P. Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES): January 29, 1949 – July 11, 2014 (65)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Ron Young (LITTLE CAESER) - January 29th, 1963





Happy 63rd

Eddie Jackson (QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 29th, 1961





Happy 33rd

Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) - January 29th, 1991



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th

STEPPENWOLF’s Steppenwolf - January 29th, 1968

FISH’s Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors - January 29th, 1990





Happy 23rd

LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - January 29th, 2001

Happy 22nd

DREAM THEATER's Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence - January 29th, 2002

KING DIAMOND's Abigail II: The Revenge - January 29th, 2002





Happy 16th

PROTEST THE HERO’s Fortress – January 29th, 2008

Happy 14th

BRUCE KULICK’s BK3 – January 29th, 2010

FREEDOM CALL’s Legend Of The Shadowking – January 29th, 2010

GAMMA RAY’s To The Metal – January 29th, 2010

KEEL’s Streets Of Rock & Roll – January 29th, 2010

OVERKILL’s Ironbound – January 29th, 2010





Happy 12th

ASSASSIN’s Chaos And Live Shots (DVD) – January 29th, 2012

Happy 11th

CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Seasons Will Fall – January 29th, 2013

TOMAHAWK’s Oddfellows – January 29th, 2013

A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Queen Of Hell (EP) – January 29th, 2013

THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s Stormcrow (EP) – January 29th, 2013

Happy 8th

AVANTASIA’s Ghostlights – January 29th, 2016

DREAM THEATER’s The Astonishing – January 29th, 2016

PRIMAL FEAR’s Rulebreaker – January 29th, 2016

PRONG’s X (No Absolutes) – January 29th, 2016

SERENITY’s Codex Atlanticus – January 29th, 2016

AMORAL’s In Sequence – January 29th, 2016

BLACK TUSK’s Pillar Of Ash – January 29th, 2016

BURY TOMORROW’s Earthbound – January 29th, 2016

CONAN’s Revengeance – January 29th, 2016

EXUMER’s The Raging Tides – January 29th, 2016

MASTER’s An Epiphany Of Hate – January 29th, 2016





Happy 14th Birthday

CREMATORY’s Infinity – January 29th, 2010

EXCALION’s High Time – January 29th, 2010

Happy 4th

LOVEBITES - Electric Pentagram - January 29th, 2020

Happy 3rd

ACCEPT - Too Mean To Die - January 29, 2021

CRYSTAL VIPER - The Cult - January 29, 2021

MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Immortal - January 29, 2021

SOEN - Imperial - January 29, 2021

TRIBULATION - Where The Gloom Becomes Sound - January 29, 2021



