Today In Metal History 🤘 January 29th, 2024 🤘 QUEENSRŸCHE, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, STEPPENWOLF, FISH

January 29, 2024, 37 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities queensryche uriah heep little caesar sepultura dream theater king diamond overkill gamma ray prong

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 29th, 2024 🤘 QUEENSRŸCHE, URIAH HEEP, LITTLE CAESER, SEPULTURA, STEPPENWOLF, FISH

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Singer David Byron (URIAH HEEP) - January 29th, 1947 – February 28th, 1985 (aged 38)



R.I.P. Thomas Erdelyi (Tommy Ramone; RAMONES): January 29, 1949 – July 11, 2014 (65)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th 
Ron Young (LITTLE CAESER) - January 29th, 1963


Happy 63rd  
Eddie Jackson (QUEENSRŸCHE) - January 29th, 1961

Happy 33rd  
Eloy Casagrande (SEPULTURA) - January 29th, 1991 


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 56th  
STEPPENWOLF’s Steppenwolf - January 29th, 1968
FISH’s Vigil In A Wilderness Of Mirrors - January 29th, 1990

Happy 23rd  
LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - January 29th, 2001

Happy 22nd  
DREAM THEATER's Six Degrees Of Inner Turbulence - January 29th, 2002
KING DIAMOND's Abigail II: The Revenge - January 29th, 2002

Happy 16th  
PROTEST THE HERO’s Fortress – January 29th, 2008

Happy 14th  
BRUCE KULICK’s BK3 – January 29th, 2010
FREEDOM CALL’s Legend Of The Shadowking – January 29th, 2010
GAMMA RAY’s To The Metal – January 29th, 2010
KEEL’s Streets Of Rock & Roll – January 29th, 2010
OVERKILL’s Ironbound – January 29th, 2010

Happy 12th  
ASSASSIN’s Chaos And Live Shots (DVD) – January 29th, 2012

Happy 11th  
CIRCLE II CIRCLE’s Seasons Will Fall – January 29th, 2013
TOMAHAWK’s Oddfellows – January 29th, 2013
A SOUND OF THUNDER’s Queen Of Hell (EP) – January 29th, 2013
THE GATES OF SLUMBER’s Stormcrow (EP) – January 29th, 2013

Happy 8th  
AVANTASIA’s Ghostlights – January 29th, 2016
DREAM THEATER’s The Astonishing – January 29th, 2016
PRIMAL FEAR’s Rulebreaker – January 29th, 2016
PRONG’s X (No Absolutes) – January 29th, 2016
SERENITY’s Codex Atlanticus – January 29th, 2016
AMORAL’s In Sequence – January 29th, 2016
BLACK TUSK’s Pillar Of Ash – January 29th, 2016
BURY TOMORROW’s Earthbound – January 29th, 2016
CONAN’s Revengeance – January 29th, 2016
EXUMER’s The Raging Tides – January 29th, 2016
MASTER’s An Epiphany Of Hate – January 29th, 2016

Happy 14th Birthday
CREMATORY’s Infinity – January 29th, 2010
EXCALION’s High Time – January 29th, 2010

Happy 4th
LOVEBITES - Electric Pentagram - January 29th, 2020

Happy 3rd
ACCEPT - Too Mean To Die - January 29, 2021
CRYSTAL VIPER - The Cult - January 29, 2021
MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP - Immortal - January 29, 2021
SOEN - Imperial - January 29, 2021
TRIBULATION - Where The Gloom Becomes Sound - January 29, 2021



Featured Video

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

STRIGAMPIRE - "Sold Our Soul"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources