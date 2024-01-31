Today In Metal History 🤘 January 31st, 2024 🤘 SLAYER, MELIAH RAGE, BLACK SABBATH, WARRANT
January 31, 2024, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013 (aged 49)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 68th
John Joseph Lydon aka Johnny Rotten (SEX PISTOLS) - January 31st, 1956
Happy 70th
Adrian Vandenberg (VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS, WHITESNAKE, VANDENBERG) - January 31st, 1954
Happy 61st
Anthony "Tony" Nichols (MELIAH RAGE) − January 31st, 1963
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 35th
WARRANT’s Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich - January 31st, 1989
Happy 30th
BLACK SABBATH's Cross Purposes - January 31st, 1994
Happy 23rd
AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Sounding The Seventh Trumpet - January 31st, 2001
Happy 13th
MACABRE’s Grim Scary Tales – January 31st, 2011
SIX FEET UNDER’s Wake The Night! Live In Germany – January 31st, 2011
Happy 12th
ASTRAL DOORS’ Jerusalem – January 31st, 2012
AZAGAHL’s Nemesis – January 31st, 2012
Happy 10th
EKTOMORF’s Retribution – January 31st, 2014
GRAND MAGUS’ Triumph And Power – January 31st, 2014
MAYAN’s Antagonise – January 31st, 2014
LAKE OF TEARS’ By The Black Sea (DVD) – January 31st, 2014
Happy 4th
AMBERIAN DAWN - Looking for You - January 31st, 2020
CLINT LOWERY - God Bless the Renegades - January 31st, 2020
GNAW - Barking Orders (EP) - January 31st, 2020
LORDI - Killection - January 31st, 2020
LORNA SHORE - Immortal - January 31st, 2020
SERENITY - The Last Knight - January 31st, 2020