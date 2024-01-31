Today In Metal History 🤘 January 31st, 2024 🤘 SLAYER, MELIAH RAGE, BLACK SABBATH, WARRANT

January 31, 2024, an hour ago

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 31st, 2024 🤘 SLAYER, MELIAH RAGE, BLACK SABBATH, WARRANT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013 (aged 49)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS 

Happy 68th  
John Joseph Lydon aka Johnny Rotten (SEX PISTOLS) - January 31st, 1956

Happy 70th  
Adrian Vandenberg (VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS, WHITESNAKE, VANDENBERG) - January 31st, 1954

Happy 61st 
Anthony "Tony" Nichols (MELIAH RAGE) − January 31st, 1963


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 35th  
WARRANT’s Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich - January 31st, 1989

Happy 30th  
BLACK SABBATH's Cross Purposes - January 31st, 1994

Happy 23rd  
AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Sounding The Seventh Trumpet - January 31st, 2001

Happy 13th  
MACABRE’s Grim Scary Tales – January 31st, 2011
SIX FEET UNDER’s Wake The Night! Live In Germany – January 31st, 2011

Happy 12th
ASTRAL DOORS’ Jerusalem – January 31st, 2012
AZAGAHL’s Nemesis – January 31st, 2012

Happy 10th  
EKTOMORF’s Retribution – January 31st, 2014
GRAND MAGUS’ Triumph And Power – January 31st, 2014
MAYAN’s Antagonise – January 31st, 2014
LAKE OF TEARS’ By The Black Sea (DVD) – January 31st, 2014

Happy 4th
AMBERIAN DAWN - Looking for You - January 31st, 2020
CLINT LOWERY - God Bless the Renegades - January 31st, 2020
GNAW - Barking Orders (EP) - January 31st, 2020
LORDI - Killection - January 31st, 2020
LORNA SHORE - Immortal - January 31st, 2020
SERENITY - The Last Knight - January 31st, 2020



