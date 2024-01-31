Today In Metal History 🤘 January 31st, 2024 🤘 SLAYER, MELIAH RAGE, BLACK SABBATH, WARRANT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Jeffrey John "Jeff" Hanneman (SLAYER): January 31st, 1964 – May 2nd, 2013 (aged 49)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 68th

John Joseph Lydon aka Johnny Rotten (SEX PISTOLS) - January 31st, 1956



Happy 70th

Adrian Vandenberg (VANDENBERG'S MOONKINGS, WHITESNAKE, VANDENBERG) - January 31st, 1954

Happy 61st

Anthony "Tony" Nichols (MELIAH RAGE) − January 31st, 1963







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 35th

WARRANT’s Dirty Rotten Filthy Stinking Rich - January 31st, 1989





Happy 30th

BLACK SABBATH's Cross Purposes - January 31st, 1994





Happy 23rd

AVENGED SEVENFOLD's Sounding The Seventh Trumpet - January 31st, 2001

Happy 13th

MACABRE’s Grim Scary Tales – January 31st, 2011

SIX FEET UNDER’s Wake The Night! Live In Germany – January 31st, 2011

Happy 12th

ASTRAL DOORS’ Jerusalem – January 31st, 2012

AZAGAHL’s Nemesis – January 31st, 2012

Happy 10th

EKTOMORF’s Retribution – January 31st, 2014

GRAND MAGUS’ Triumph And Power – January 31st, 2014

MAYAN’s Antagonise – January 31st, 2014

LAKE OF TEARS’ By The Black Sea (DVD) – January 31st, 2014





Happy 4th

AMBERIAN DAWN - Looking for You - January 31st, 2020

CLINT LOWERY - God Bless the Renegades - January 31st, 2020

GNAW - Barking Orders (EP) - January 31st, 2020

LORDI - Killection - January 31st, 2020

LORNA SHORE - Immortal - January 31st, 2020

SERENITY - The Last Knight - January 31st, 2020



