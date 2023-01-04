Today In Metal History 🤘 January 4th, 2023 🤘THIN LIZZY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, JUDAS PRIEST, L.A. GUNS, THE DOORS

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Philip Parris "Phil" Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 – January 4th, 1986





R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 – April 14th, 2010







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 61st

David DeFeis (VIRGIN STEELE) - January 4th, 1962





Happy 58th

Michael Fast (PRETTY MAIDS) − January 4th, 1964



Happy 49th

Curran Murphy (SHATTER MESSIAH) - January 4th, 1974

HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 56th

THE DOORS’ The Doors - January 4th, 1967





Happy 39th

JUDAS PRIEST's Defenders Of The Faith - January 4th, 1984





Happy 35th

L.A. GUNS’ L.A. Guns - January 4th, 1988





Happy 13th

TEXTURES’ Extracts 2004 - 2009 - January 4th, 2010

Happy 5th

ABIGOR - Höllenzwang (Chronicles of Perdition) - January 4th, 2018

Happy 4th

CALLEJON - Hartgeld im Club - January 4th, 2019

FESTERDAY - Iihtallan - January 4th, 2019

JOHN GARCIA AND THE BAND OF GOLD - John Garcia and the Band of Gold - January 4th, 2019

LEGION OF THE DAMNED - Slaves of the Shadow Realm - January 4th, 2019

ROSETTA - Sower of Wind (EP) - January 4th, 2019