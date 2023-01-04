Today In Metal History 🤘 January 4th, 2023 🤘THIN LIZZY, TYPE O NEGATIVE, JUDAS PRIEST, L.A. GUNS, THE DOORS
January 4, 2023, 8 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Philip Parris "Phil" Lynott (THIN LIZZY): August 20th, 1949 – January 4th, 1986
R.I.P. Peter “Steele” Thomas Ratajczyk (TYPE O NEGATIVE): January 4th, 1962 – April 14th, 2010
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 61st
David DeFeis (VIRGIN STEELE) - January 4th, 1962
Happy 58th
Michael Fast (PRETTY MAIDS) − January 4th, 1964
Happy 49th
Curran Murphy (SHATTER MESSIAH) - January 4th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 56th
THE DOORS’ The Doors - January 4th, 1967
Happy 39th
JUDAS PRIEST's Defenders Of The Faith - January 4th, 1984
Happy 35th
L.A. GUNS’ L.A. Guns - January 4th, 1988
Happy 13th
TEXTURES’ Extracts 2004 - 2009 - January 4th, 2010
Happy 5th
ABIGOR - Höllenzwang (Chronicles of Perdition) - January 4th, 2018
Happy 4th
CALLEJON - Hartgeld im Club - January 4th, 2019
FESTERDAY - Iihtallan - January 4th, 2019
JOHN GARCIA AND THE BAND OF GOLD - John Garcia and the Band of Gold - January 4th, 2019
LEGION OF THE DAMNED - Slaves of the Shadow Realm - January 4th, 2019
ROSETTA - Sower of Wind (EP) - January 4th, 2019