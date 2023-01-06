Today In Metal History 🤘 January 6th, 2023 🤘MALCOLM YOUNG, SYD BARRETT, KITTIE, PETER FRAMPTON, ALCEST
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. SYD BARRETT (PINK FLOYD) − January 6th, 1946 – July 7th, 2006
R.I.P. Nicole Bogner (VISIONS OF ATLANTIS) – March 22nd 1984 – January 6th, 2012
R.I.P Malcolm Young (AC/DC) − January 6th, 1953 - November 18th, 2017
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 59th
Muzz Skillings (LIVING COLOUR) - January 6th, 1964
Happy 56th
Pete Loran (TRIXTER) − January 6th, 1967
Happy 41st
Morgan Lander (KITTIE) - January 6th, 1982 (photo credit: Joe Kleon)
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
PETER FRAMPTON’s Frampton Comes Alive! - January 6th, 1976
Happy 41st
SAMMY HAGAR's Standing Hampton - January 6th, 1982
Happy 14th
DESTROY DESTROY DESTROY’s Battle Sluts – January 6th, 2009
Happy 11th
ALCEST’s Les Voyages de l’Ame – January 6th, 2012
Happy 9th
ICED EARTH’s Plagues Of Babylon – January 6th, 2014
JAMES LABRIE’s I Will Not Break – January 6th, 2014