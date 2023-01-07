Today In Metal History 🤘 January 7th, 2023 🤘 RUSH, PARADISE LOST, Y&T, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, CHILDREN OF BODOM
January 7, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Phil Kennemore (Y&T): October 20th, 1953 - January 7th, 2011
R.I.P. Neil Ellwood Peart (RUSH): September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 52nd
Nick Holmes (PARADISE LOST, BLOODBATH) - January 7th, 1971
Happy 43rd
Ivan Moody (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) - January 7th, 1980
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 43rd
DEF LEPPARD’s The Def Leppard EP - January 7th, 1979
Happy 20th
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Hate Crew Deathroll - January 7th, 2003
Happy 12th Birthday
AXENSTAR’s Aftermath – January 7th, 2011
LEGION OF THE DAMNED’s Descent Into Chaos – January 7th, 2011
Happy 7th
AUTOGRAPH’s Louder (EP) – January 7th, 2016