Today In Metal History 🤘 January 7th, 2023 🤘 RUSH, PARADISE LOST, Y&T, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, CHILDREN OF BODOM

January 7, 2023, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities paradise lost y&t five finger death punch def leppard children of bodom autograph

Today In Metal History 🤘 January 7th, 2023 🤘 RUSH, PARADISE LOST, Y&T, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, CHILDREN OF BODOM

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Phil Kennemore (Y&T): October 20th, 1953 - January 7th, 2011 

R.I.P. Neil Ellwood Peart (RUSH): September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS  

Happy 52nd 
Nick Holmes (PARADISE LOST, BLOODBATH) - January 7th, 1971 

Happy 43rd
Ivan Moody (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) - January 7th, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd
DEF LEPPARD’s The Def Leppard EP - January 7th, 1979

Happy 20th 
CHILDREN OF BODOM's Hate Crew Deathroll - January 7th, 2003

Happy 12th Birthday
AXENSTAR’s Aftermath – January 7th, 2011
LEGION OF THE DAMNED’s Descent Into Chaos – January 7th, 2011

Happy 7th 
AUTOGRAPH’s Louder (EP) – January 7th, 2016



Featured Audio

BLOODBATH – “Zombie Inferno” (BravePick #1)

BLOODBATH – “Zombie Inferno” (BravePick #1)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

RICH DAVIS Premieres "Save Your Breath"

Latest Reviews