Today In Metal History 🤘 January 7th, 2023 🤘 RUSH, PARADISE LOST, Y&T, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, CHILDREN OF BODOM

January 7, 2023, an hour ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Phil Kennemore (Y&T): October 20th, 1953 - January 7th, 2011





R.I.P. Neil Ellwood Peart (RUSH): September 12, 1952 – January 7, 2020





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 52nd

Nick Holmes (PARADISE LOST, BLOODBATH) - January 7th, 1971





Happy 43rd

Ivan Moody (FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH) - January 7th, 1980

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

DEF LEPPARD’s The Def Leppard EP - January 7th, 1979



Happy 20th

CHILDREN OF BODOM's Hate Crew Deathroll - January 7th, 2003



Happy 12th Birthday

AXENSTAR’s Aftermath – January 7th, 2011

LEGION OF THE DAMNED’s Descent Into Chaos – January 7th, 2011

Happy 7th

AUTOGRAPH’s Louder (EP) – January 7th, 2016