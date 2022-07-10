Today In Metal History 🤘 July 10th, 2022🤘 RONNIE JAMES DIO, RIK EMMETT, KIM MITCHELL, CRADLE OF FILTH

July 10, 2022, an hour ago

news heavy metal ronnie james dio rik emmett steppenwolf cradle of filth

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. RONNIE JAMES DIO (real name Ronald James Padavona: BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF) - July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010

Ronnie would've turned 80 today! Remembering the last time he was in Canada, on August 13th, 2008 on The Rules Of Hell / Metal Masters Tour (with JUDAS PRIEST) at The Molson Amphitheatre in Toronto.


 

R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 70th
Joseph KIM MITCHELL (MAX WEBSTER) July 10th, 1952

Happy 69th
Rik Emmett (TRIUMPH) - July 10th, 1953

Heavy Releases

Happy 51st
STEPPENWOLF’s For Ladies Only – July 10th, 1971

Happy 16th
BEHEMOTH's Demonica - July 10th, 2006
A BAND CALLED PAIN's Broken Dreams - July 10, 2006
24-7 SPYZ's Face The Day - July 10, 2006

Happy 15th
DARKEST HOUR's Deliver Us - July 10th, 2007

Happy 10th
SAINT DIABLO's Saint Diablo - July 10th, 2012

Happy 7th
CRADLE OF FILTH's Hammer Of The Witches - July 10th, 2015

Happy 3rd
GYZE’s Asian Chaos - July 10th, 2019

Happy 2nd
CROWN THE EMPIRE’s 07102010 - July 10th, 2020
ENSIFERUM’s Thalassic - July 10th, 2020
ENUFF Z'NUFF’s Brainwashed Generation - July 10th, 2020
KIKO LOUREIRO’s Open Source - July 10th, 2020
STATIC-X’s Project: Regeneration Vol. 1 - July 10th, 2020
VOIVOD’s The End Of Dormancy (EP) - July 10th, 2020



Featured Audio

MEXICAN APE-LORD - “Keep Hammering”

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

