Today In Metal History 🤘 July 10th, 2023🤘 RONNIE JAMES DIO, RIK EMMETT, KIM MITCHELL, CRADLE OF FILTH

July 10, 2023, 44 minutes ago

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. RONNIE JAMES DIO (real name Ronald James Padavona: BLACK SABBATH, DIO, HEAVEN & HELL, RAINBOW, ELF) - July 10th, 1942 – May 16th, 2010 (aged 67)

Ronnie would've turned 81 today! Remembering the last time he was in Canada, on August 13th, 2008 on The Rules Of Hell / Metal Masters Tour (with JUDAS PRIEST) at The Molson Amphitheatre in Toronto.


 

R.I.P. Sandy West (THE RUNAWAYS): July 10th, 1959 – October 21st, 2006

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 71st
Joseph KIM MITCHELL (MAX WEBSTER) July 10th, 1952

Happy 70th
Rik Emmett (TRIUMPH) - July 10th, 1953

Heavy Releases

Happy 52nd
STEPPENWOLF’s For Ladies Only – July 10th, 1971

Happy 17th
BEHEMOTH's Demonica - July 10th, 2006
A BAND CALLED PAIN's Broken Dreams - July 10, 2006
24-7 SPYZ's Face The Day - July 10, 2006

Happy 16th
DARKEST HOUR's Deliver Us - July 10th, 2007

Happy 11th
SAINT DIABLO's Saint Diablo - July 10th, 2012

Happy 8th
CRADLE OF FILTH's Hammer Of The Witches - July 10th, 2015

Happy 4th
GYZE’s Asian Chaos - July 10th, 2019

Happy 3rd
CROWN THE EMPIRE’s 07102010 - July 10th, 2020
ENSIFERUM’s Thalassic - July 10th, 2020
ENUFF Z'NUFF’s Brainwashed Generation - July 10th, 2020
KIKO LOUREIRO’s Open Source - July 10th, 2020
STATIC-X’s Project: Regeneration Vol. 1 - July 10th, 2020
VOIVOD’s The End Of Dormancy - July 10th, 2020



VOIVOD – “Nuage Fractal” (Century Media)

VORTEX - "First Blood"

