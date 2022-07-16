Today In Metal History 🤘 July 16th, 2022🤘 DEEP PURPLE, JOHNNY WINTER, STYX, JUDAS PRIEST

July 16, 2022, 36 minutes ago

news rarities deep purple johnny winter styx judas priest

Today In Metal History 🤘 July 16th, 2022🤘 DEEP PURPLE, JOHNNY WINTER, STYX, JUDAS PRIEST

TALENT WE LOST

 

R.I.P. Jonathan Douglas "Jon" Lord (DEEP PURPLE) - June 9th, 1941 – July 16th, 2012

 

R.I.P. JOHNNY Dawson WINTER III: February 23rd, 1944 – July 16th, 2014

 

R.I.P. John Anthony Panozzo (STYX): September 20th, 1948 – July 16th, 1996

 

 

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 56th

The first hard rock supergroup CREAM - Jack Bruce, Ginger Baker and Eric Clapton - formed 56 years ago today (July 16th, 1966).

 

Happy 72nd

Alan Fitzgerald (NIGHT RANGER, SAMMY HAGAR, MONTROSE, GAMMA) - July 16th, 1949

 

Happy 47th

Ryan McCombs (DROWNING POOL, SOIL) - July 16th, 1974

 

 

Heavy Releases

Happy 32nd
IAN GILLAN's Naked Thunder - July 16th, 1990

Happy 31st
IMMOLATION’s Dawn Of Possession - July 16th, 1991

 

Happy 21st

JUDAS PRIEST’s Demolition - July 16th, 2001
20 years ago today, JUDAS PRIEST released their second and final studio album to feature singer Tim “Ripper” Owens.

 

Happy 12th

DARKSEED's Poison Awaits - July 16th, 2010

 

Happy 10th

GOD FORBID’s Beneath The Scars Of Glory And Progression - July 16th, 2012

WAYLANDER’s Kindred Spirits – July 16th, 2012

 

Happy 9th

TROUBLE’s The Distortion Field - July 16th, 2013



Featured Audio

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Patient Number 9” (Epic)

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Patient Number 9” (Epic)

Featured Video

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

THIRTEEN GOATS - "Return To Ruin"

Latest Reviews