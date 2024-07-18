Today In Metal History 🤘 July 18th, 2024🤘 CELTIC FROST, ANTHRAX, AT THE GATES, MEGADETH, OBITUARY, OVERKILL
July 18, 2024, 57 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Martin Eric Ain (CELTIC FROST) - July 18th, 1967 - October 21st, 2017 (aged 50)
Tom G. Warrior talks about losing Martin Ain and his friend, legendary artist H.R. Giger who passed in 2014. Giger painted the legendary artwork for Celtic Frost's To Mega Therion:
"Well, I miss the frequent exchanges with them, the intellectual exchanges with them," Warrior remembers. "Martin only became a songwriter on the last Celtic Frost album, before that Martin's role was basically as an advisor, as a consultant. In that way, he became very important. Almost as important as if he will have written music. And that's exactly what I miss. Discussing music with him. Discussing creativity with him. Discussing concepts with him, ideas. And sometimes he had an extremely cross and radical approach, like me, too, but a different one, and these different approaches made for very interesting conversation, and sometimes you had to be really open and prepared to allow each other's viewpoint, and learn from it. And that's really what I miss about him. And with Giger, it's of course much the same. Giger, when he was still health-wise in a good place, Giger had a lot of knowledge about occultism, and about art, and he was a highly interesting person. I'm saying this because of course the music and the art remains, that's not what I'm missing. I'm missing the actual exchange with the person."
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 43rd
ANTHRAX - formed July 18th, 1981
40 years ago this Big 4 band from the Big Apple were formed!
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 36th
VINNIE MOORE’s Time Odyssey - July 18th, 1988
Happy 30th
AT THE GATES’ Terminal Spirit Disease - July 18th, 1994
Happy 29th
MEGADETH's Hidden Treasures - July 18th, 1995
Happy 25th
AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Trepanation - July 18th, 1999
Happy 19th
OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 18th, 2005
Happy 17th
BLOOD STAIN CHILD's Mozaiq - July 18th, 2007
Happy 16th
FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Isolation – July 18th, 2008
Happy 11th
PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Walk Through Exits Only - July 18th, 2013
SEVEN WITCHES’ Rebirth - July 18th, 2013
KING CONQUER’s 1776 – July 18th, 2013
Happy 10th
OVERKILL’s White Devil Armory - July 18th, 2014
EMPYRIUM’s The Turn Of The Tides – July 18th, 2014