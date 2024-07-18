Today In Metal History 🤘 July 18th, 2024🤘 CELTIC FROST, ANTHRAX, AT THE GATES, MEGADETH, OBITUARY, OVERKILL

TALENT WE LOST



Tom G. Warrior talks about losing Martin Ain and his friend, legendary artist H.R. Giger who passed in 2014. Giger painted the legendary artwork for Celtic Frost's To Mega Therion:

"Well, I miss the frequent exchanges with them, the intellectual exchanges with them," Warrior remembers. "Martin only became a songwriter on the last Celtic Frost album, before that Martin's role was basically as an advisor, as a consultant. In that way, he became very important. Almost as important as if he will have written music. And that's exactly what I miss. Discussing music with him. Discussing creativity with him. Discussing concepts with him, ideas. And sometimes he had an extremely cross and radical approach, like me, too, but a different one, and these different approaches made for very interesting conversation, and sometimes you had to be really open and prepared to allow each other's viewpoint, and learn from it. And that's really what I miss about him. And with Giger, it's of course much the same. Giger, when he was still health-wise in a good place, Giger had a lot of knowledge about occultism, and about art, and he was a highly interesting person. I'm saying this because of course the music and the art remains, that's not what I'm missing. I'm missing the actual exchange with the person."









HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

ANTHRAX - formed July 18th, 1981

40 years ago this Big 4 band from the Big Apple were formed!

HEAVY RELEASES

VINNIE MOORE’s Time Odyssey - July 18th, 1988

AT THE GATES’ Terminal Spirit Disease - July 18th, 1994



MEGADETH's Hidden Treasures - July 18th, 1995



AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Trepanation - July 18th, 1999

OBITUARY's Frozen In Time - July 18th, 2005





BLOOD STAIN CHILD's Mozaiq - July 18th, 2007

FEAR MY THOUGHTS’ Isolation – July 18th, 2008

PHILIP H. ANSELMO & THE ILLEGALS’ Walk Through Exits Only - July 18th, 2013

SEVEN WITCHES’ Rebirth - July 18th, 2013

KING CONQUER’s 1776 – July 18th, 2013

OVERKILL’s White Devil Armory - July 18th, 2014

EMPYRIUM’s The Turn Of The Tides – July 18th, 2014







