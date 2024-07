Today In Metal History 🤘 July 1st, 2024🤘NAPALM DEATH, EXODUS, WHITE LION, CANNIBAL CORPSE, MANOWAR, WOLF HOFFMANN

TALENT WE LOST



A major influence on LED ZEPPELIN, THE ROLLING STONES, JEFF BECK, CREAM and the list goes on and on! American blues legend WILLIE DIXON was born 109 years ago today (July 1, 1915). He passed away in 1992 at the age of 76.





R.I.P. Melville John "Mel" Galley (WHITESNAKE, TRAPEZE) March 8th, 1948 July 1st, 2008 (aged 60)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 61st

Richard Edward "Rick" Hunolt (EXODUS) - July 1st, 1963

The BraveWords Museum met with Rick at theOmegaFestjust outside of San Francisco earlier this year and he signed all of our golden collectibles!







Roswell Christopher "Roddy" Bottum (FAITH NO MORE) - July 1st, 1963

Happy 63rd

Vito Bratta (WHITE LION) - July 1st, 1961





Happy 31st

Dhani Mansworth (THE TREATMENT) - July 1st, 1993

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th

CACTUS' Cactus - July 1st, 1970

Happy 49th

TROOPERs Trooper - July 1, 1975

Happy 41st

BITCH's Be My Slave - July 1st, 1983

MANOWAR's Into Glory Ride - July 1st, 1983

Happy 40th

SODOM's In The Sign Of Evil - July 1, 1984

LOUDNESS Disillusion (English version) - July 1, 1984

Happy 39th

LIZZY BORDENs Love You To Pieces - July 1st, 1985

Happy 37th

NAPALM DEATH's Scum - July 1st, 1987





Happy 34th

NAPALM DEATH's Harmony Corruption - July 1st, 1990





Happy 33rd

CANNIBAL CORPSE's Butchered At Birth - July 1st, 1991





Happy 16th

LAMB OF GODs Walk With Me In Hell - July 1st, 2008

Happy 13th

LOCK UPs Necropolis Transparent - July 1st, 2011

STONELAKEs Marching On Timeless Tales - July 1st, 2011

Happy 10th

CORROSION OF CONFORMITYs IX - July 1st, 2014





Happy 8th

CHELSEA GRIN - Self Inflicted - July 1st, 2016

FATES WARNING - Theories of Flight - July 1st, 2016

ISKRA - Ruins - July 1st, 2016

ORACLES - Miserycorde - July 1st, 2016

WOLF HOFFMANN - Headbangers Symphony - July 1st, 2016







Happy 2nd

DEREK SHERINIAN - Vortex - July 1st, 2022

GREG PUCIATO - Mirrorcell - July 1st, 2022

HAUNT - Windows of Your Heart - July 1st, 2022

HOLY DRAGONS - J繹rmungandr The Serpent of the World - July 1st, 2022

MASSACRE - Mythos - July 1st, 2022

MUNICIPAL WASTE - Electrified Brain - July 1st, 2022

RANDY HOLDEN - Population III - July 1st, 2022

SAINT ASONIA - Introvert - July 1st, 2022

SHINEDOWN - Planet Zero - July 1st, 2022

SUPERHEIST - MMXX - July 1st, 2022