Today In Metal History 🤘 July 2nd, 2024🤘 DIO, GUNS N' ROSES, FOREIGNER, ALICE COOPER, DEEP PURPLE

HEAVY HISTORY



33 years ago today (July 2nd, 1991) during the Use Your Illusion Tour at the Riverport Amphitheater in Maryland Heights, Missouri, GUNS N’ ROSES singer Axl Rose incites a riot by jumping off stage and confronts a fan filming the show. Whoa. Try this now Axl. 😎



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 54th

PORCUPINE TREE's Colin Edwin - July 2nd, 1970

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

FOREIGNER 4 - July 2nd, 1981

Ten weeks straight at #1 on the US Billboard charts.





Happy 40th

DIO's The Last In Line - July 2nd, 1984



Happy 33rd

ALICE COOPER's Hey Stoopid - July 2nd, 1991

Happy 31st

DEEP PURPLE's The Battle Rages On... - July 2nd, 1993

The last album recorded with the band's classic Mk II line-up: Gillian + Blackmore + Lord + Glover + Paice.





Happy 22nd

AEROSMITH’s O, Yeah! Ultimate Aerosmith Hits - July 2nd, 2002

Happy 14th

CONTRIVE’s The Internal Dialogue - July 2nd, 2010

SOILWORK’s The Panic Broadcast - July 2nd, 2010

Happy 12th

BONDED BY BLOOD’s The Aftermath - July 2nd, 2012

Happy 11th

HUNTRESS’ Starbound Beast - July 2nd, 2013



Happy 8th

BRAIN DRILL’s Boundless Obscenity - July 2nd, 2016



Happy 3rd

AT THE GATES - The Nightmare Of Being - July 2, 2021

BORN OF OSIRIS - Angel Or Alien - July 2, 2021

DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER - The Divine Horsemen - July 2, 2021

LORD OF THE LOST - Judas - July 2, 2021

MONDO GENERATOR - Live At Bronson (live album) - July 2, 2021

NANOWAR OF STEEL - Italian Folk Metal - July 2, 2021

STEVE WHITEMAN - You're Welcome - July 2, 2021

YEAR OF NO LIGHT - Consolamentum - July 2, 2021