Today In Metal History 🤘 June 15th, 2023🤘 POSSESSED, SLADE, NIGHT RANGER, MERCYFUL FATE, QUEENSRŸCHE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 72nd

Steve Walsh (KANSAS) - June 15, 1951





Happy 60th

Scott Rockenfield (QUEENSR顫CHE) - June 15th, 1963





Happy 77th

Noddy Holder (SLADE) - June 15th, 1946



Happy 67th

Bernie Shaw (URIAH HEEP) - June 15th, 1956

Happy 60th

Brad Gillis (NIGHT RANGER, OZZY OSBOURNE) - June 15th, 1963







Happy 55th

Jeff Becerra (POSSESSED) - June 15th, 1968 (photo credit:H疇kon Grav)





HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 53rd

GRAND FUNK RAILROADs Closer To Home - June 15th, 1970







Happy 48th

APRIL WINEs Stand Back - June 15th, 1975

Happy 44th

PRISM's Armageddon - June 15th, 1979





Happy 41st

KISS Killers - June 15th, 1982



Happy 30th

SACRIFICEs Apocalypse Inside - June 15th, 1993

Happy 24th

DOKKEN's Erase The Slate - June 15th, 1999

LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENTs Liquid Tension Experiment 2 - June 15th, 1999

MERCYFUL FATEs 9 - June 15th, 1999



Happy 14th

ARTILLERY's When Death Comes - June 15th, 2009

RIVERSIDE's Anno Domini High Definition - June 15th, 2009

Happy 13th

IN FEAR AND DEATHs Imperial June 15th, 2010

Happy 12th

IN FLAMES Sounds Of A Playground Fading - June 15th, 2011

Sometimes you CAN judge the book by its cover.



Happy 5th

A SOUND OF THUNDERs It Was Metal - June 15th, 2018

ASGs Survive Sunrise - June 15th, 2018

DOWN AMONG THE DEAD MENs 再nd You Will Obey Me - June 15th, 2018

FUNERAL MISTs Hekatomb - June 15th, 2018

JASON C. MILLERs In the Wasteland - June 15th, 2018

LIZZY BORDENs My Midnight Things - June 15th, 2018

MADBALLs For the Cause - June 15th, 2018

MIKE SHINODAs Post Traumatic - June 15th, 2018

ORANGE GOBLINs The Wolf Bites Back - June 15th, 2018

TAD MOROSEs Chapter X - June 15th, 2018