Today In Metal History 🤘 June 17th, 2024🤘 MICHAEL MONROE, VAN HALEN, MARILLION, MEGADETH, GOJIRA
June 17, 2024, an hour ago
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 77th
Gregg Alan Rolie (SANTANA, JOURNEY, RINGO STARR & HIS ALL-STARR BAND, THE STORM) - June 17th, 1947
Happy 62nd
MICHAEL MONROE (HANOI ROCKS) - June 17th, 1962
Heavy Releases
Happy 39th
MARILLION's Misplaced Childhood - June 17th, 1985
Happy 36th
The Decline Of The Western Civilization Part II: The Metal Years – June 17th, 1988
The famous film about the late ‘80s heavy metal scene in Los Angeles.
Happy 33rd
VAN HALEN's For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge - June 17th, 1991
Happy 27th
MEGADETH's Cryptic Writings - June 17th, 1997
JON BON JOVI's Destination Anywhere - June 17th, 1997
38 SPECIAL’S Resolution - June 17th, 1997
Happy 17th
ABIGOR's Fractal Possession - June 17th, 2007
Happy 13th
RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s From Chaos To Eternity - June 17th, 2011
SYMPHONY X’ Iconoclast - June 17th, 2011
SUN CAGED’s The Lotus Effect – June 17th, 2011
Happy 12th
DYING FETUS’ Reign Supreme - June 17th, 2012
Happy 11th
KALMAH’s Seventh Swamphony - June 17th, 2013
AMBERIAN DAWN’s Re-Evolution – June 17th, 2013
Happy 8th
AYREON’s The Theater Equation - June 17th, 2016
GOJIRA’s Magma - June 17th, 2016
HAMMERCULT’s Legends Never Die - June 17th, 2016
NAILS’ You Will Never Be One of Us - June 17th, 2016
UNLOCKING THE TRUTH’s Chaos - June 17th, 2016