Today In Metal History 🤘 June 23rd, 2022🤘TESTAMENT, W.A.S.P., DANZIG, NAPALM DEATH, THE HAUNTED, VOIVOD

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 60th

Charles "Chuck" Billy (TESTAMENT) - June 23rd, 1962



Happy 74th

Myles Francis Goodwyn (APRIL WINE) - June 23rd, 1948





Happy 67th

GLENN DANZIG Allen Anzalone - June 23rd, 1955



Happy 64th

Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.) - June 23rd, 1958





Happy 62nd

Gregory Charles Harges (aka LIZZY BORDEN) - June 23rd, 1960

Happy 61st

Philip Raphael “Phil” Soussan (OZZY OSBOURNE, BEGGARS & THIVES, BILLY IDOL) - June 23rd, 1961

Happy 58th

Joseph "Joey Allen" Alan Cagle (WARRANT) - June 23rd, 1964

Heavy Releases

Happy 35th

SAMMY HAGAR’s I Never Said Goodbye - June 23rd, 1987



Happy 30th

NAPALM DEATH’s Utopia Banished - June 23rd, 1992

HELMET’s Meantime - June 23rd, 1992

CARCASS’s Tools Of The Trade - June 23rd, 1992





Happy 24th

THE HAUNTED’s The Haunted - June 23rd, 1998





Happy 15th

AIRBOURNE's Runnin' Wild - June 23rd, 2007

Happy 13th

DARKEST HOUR's The Eternal Return - June 23rd, 2009



DREAM THEATER's Black Clouds & Silver Linings - June 23rd, 2009

The last album to feature founding drummer Mike Portnoy.



VOIVOD's Infini - June 23rd, 2009

The last album to feature late original guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour, who died nearly four years earlier. It’s also the last to feature Jason Newsted on bass.



SEVENTH ANGEL's The Dust Of Years - June 23rd, 2009



Happy 12th

GRAND MAGUS' Hammer Of The North - June 23rd, 2010

AMORPHIS’ Forging The Land Of Thousand Lakes (DVD) - June 23rd, 2010

CHARON’s A-Sides, B-Sides & Suicides - June 23rd, 2010

Happy 11th

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Leveler - June 23rd, 2011

DRACONIAN’s A Rose For The Apocalypse - June 23rd, 2011

Happy 7th

HIGH ON FIRE’s Luminiferous – June 23rd, 2015



Happy 5th

311’s Mosaic - June 23rd, 2017

BISON’s You Are Not the Ocean You Are the Patient - June 23rd, 2017

BROKEN HOPE’s Mutilated and Assimilated - June 23rd, 2017

CONVEYER’s No Future - June 23rd, 2017

DESULTORY’s Through Aching Aeons - June 23rd, 2017

DYING FETUS’ Wrong One to Fuck With - June 23rd, 2017

GOATWHORE’s Vengeful Ascension - June 23rd, 2017

JYRKI 69’s Helsinki Vampire - June 23rd, 2017

KMFDM’s Yeah! (EP) - June 23rd, 2017

MUNICIPAL WASTE’s Slime and Punishment - June 23rd, 2017

POWERFLO’s Powerflo - June 23rd, 2017

TARJA’s An Empty Dream (EP) - June 23rd, 2017

THE WHITE NOISE’s AM/PM - June 23rd, 2017