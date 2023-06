Today In Metal History 🤘 June 23rd, 2023🤘APRIL WINE, TESTAMENT, W.A.S.P., DANZIG, NAPALM DEATH, THE HAUNTED, VOIVOD

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 61st

Charles "Chuck" Billy (TESTAMENT) - June 23rd, 1962



Happy 75th

Myles Francis Goodwyn (APRIL WINE) - June 23rd, 1948





Happy 68th

GLENN DANZIG Allen Anzalone - June 23rd, 1955



Happy 65th

Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.) - June 23rd, 1958





Happy 63rd

Gregory Charles Harges (aka LIZZY BORDEN) - June 23rd, 1960

Happy 62nd

Philip Raphael Phil Soussan (OZZY OSBOURNE, BEGGARS & THIVES, BILLY IDOL) - June 23rd, 1961

Happy 59th

Joseph "Joey Allen" Alan Cagle (WARRANT) - June 23rd, 1964

Heavy Releases

Happy 36th

SAMMY HAGARs I Never Said Goodbye - June 23rd, 1987



Happy 31st

NAPALM DEATHs Utopia Banished - June 23rd, 1992

HELMETs Meantime - June 23rd, 1992

CARCASSs Tools Of The Trade - June 23rd, 1992





Happy 25th

THE HAUNTEDs The Haunted - June 23rd, 1998





Happy 16th

AIRBOURNE's Runnin' Wild - June 23rd, 2007

Happy 14th

DARKEST HOUR's The Eternal Return - June 23rd, 2009



DREAM THEATER's Black Clouds & Silver Linings - June 23rd, 2009

The last album to feature founding drummer Mike Portnoy.



VOIVOD's Infini - June 23rd, 2009

The last album to feature late original guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour, who died nearly four years earlier. Its also the last to feature Jason Newsted on bass.



SEVENTH ANGEL's The Dust Of Years - June 23rd, 2009



Happy 13th

GRAND MAGUS' Hammer Of The North - June 23rd, 2010

AMORPHIS Forging The Land Of Thousand Lakes (DVD) - June 23rd, 2010

CHARONs A-Sides, B-Sides & Suicides - June 23rd, 2010

Happy 12th

AUGUST BURNS REDs Leveler - June 23rd, 2011

DRACONIANs A Rose For The Apocalypse - June 23rd, 2011

Happy 8th

HIGH ON FIREs Luminiferous June 23rd, 2015



Happy 6th

311s Mosaic - June 23rd, 2017

BISONs You Are Not the Ocean You Are the Patient - June 23rd, 2017

BROKEN HOPEs Mutilated and Assimilated - June 23rd, 2017

CONVEYERs No Future - June 23rd, 2017

DESULTORYs Through Aching Aeons - June 23rd, 2017

DYING FETUS Wrong One to Fuck With - June 23rd, 2017

GOATWHOREs Vengeful Ascension - June 23rd, 2017

JYRKI 69s Helsinki Vampire - June 23rd, 2017

KMFDMs Yeah! - June 23rd, 2017

MUNICIPAL WASTEs Slime and Punishment - June 23rd, 2017

POWERFLOs Powerflo - June 23rd, 2017

TARJAs An Empty Dream - June 23rd, 2017

THE WHITE NOISEs AM/PM - June 23rd, 2017