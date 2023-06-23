Today In Metal History 🤘 June 23rd, 2023🤘APRIL WINE, TESTAMENT, W.A.S.P., DANZIG, NAPALM DEATH, THE HAUNTED, VOIVOD

Heavy Birthdays

Happy 61st

Charles "Chuck" Billy (TESTAMENT) - June 23rd, 1962



Happy 75th

Myles Francis Goodwyn (APRIL WINE) - June 23rd, 1948





Happy 68th

GLENN DANZIG Allen Anzalone - June 23rd, 1955



Happy 65th

Chris Holmes (W.A.S.P.) - June 23rd, 1958





Happy 63rd

Gregory Charles Harges (aka LIZZY BORDEN) - June 23rd, 1960

Happy 62nd

Philip Raphael “Phil” Soussan (OZZY OSBOURNE, BEGGARS & THIVES, BILLY IDOL) - June 23rd, 1961

Happy 59th

Joseph "Joey Allen" Alan Cagle (WARRANT) - June 23rd, 1964

Heavy Releases

Happy 36th

SAMMY HAGAR’s I Never Said Goodbye - June 23rd, 1987



Happy 31st

NAPALM DEATH’s Utopia Banished - June 23rd, 1992

HELMET’s Meantime - June 23rd, 1992

CARCASS’s Tools Of The Trade - June 23rd, 1992





Happy 25th

THE HAUNTED’s The Haunted - June 23rd, 1998





Happy 16th

AIRBOURNE's Runnin' Wild - June 23rd, 2007

Happy 14th

DARKEST HOUR's The Eternal Return - June 23rd, 2009



DREAM THEATER's Black Clouds & Silver Linings - June 23rd, 2009

The last album to feature founding drummer Mike Portnoy.



VOIVOD's Infini - June 23rd, 2009

The last album to feature late original guitarist Denis "Piggy" D'Amour, who died nearly four years earlier. It’s also the last to feature Jason Newsted on bass.



SEVENTH ANGEL's The Dust Of Years - June 23rd, 2009



Happy 13th

GRAND MAGUS' Hammer Of The North - June 23rd, 2010

AMORPHIS’ Forging The Land Of Thousand Lakes (DVD) - June 23rd, 2010

CHARON’s A-Sides, B-Sides & Suicides - June 23rd, 2010

Happy 12th

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Leveler - June 23rd, 2011

DRACONIAN’s A Rose For The Apocalypse - June 23rd, 2011

Happy 8th

HIGH ON FIRE’s Luminiferous – June 23rd, 2015



Happy 6th

311’s Mosaic - June 23rd, 2017

BISON’s You Are Not the Ocean You Are the Patient - June 23rd, 2017

BROKEN HOPE’s Mutilated and Assimilated - June 23rd, 2017

CONVEYER’s No Future - June 23rd, 2017

DESULTORY’s Through Aching Aeons - June 23rd, 2017

DYING FETUS’ Wrong One to Fuck With - June 23rd, 2017

GOATWHORE’s Vengeful Ascension - June 23rd, 2017

JYRKI 69’s Helsinki Vampire - June 23rd, 2017

KMFDM’s Yeah! - June 23rd, 2017

MUNICIPAL WASTE’s Slime and Punishment - June 23rd, 2017

POWERFLO’s Powerflo - June 23rd, 2017

TARJA’s An Empty Dream - June 23rd, 2017

THE WHITE NOISE’s AM/PM - June 23rd, 2017



