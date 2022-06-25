Today In Metal History 🤘 June 25th, 2022🤘 ANTHRAX, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, DEICIDE, L.A. GUNS, ANTHRAX, HALFORD

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013 (67)

Keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Allen Glover Lanier played on the self-titled debut up to 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror.



Heavy Birthdays

Happy 75th Birthday Ian McDonald (KING CRIMSON, FOREIGNER) - June 25th, 1946

Heavy Releases

Happy 46th

ALICE COOPER Goes To Hell - June 25th, 1976

The Welcome to My Nightmare story continued on his second solo album, Alice Cooper Goes To Hell.



Happy 40th

PETER CRISS' Let Me Rock You - June 25th, 1982

Happy 32nd

DEICIDE’s Deicide - June 25, 1990

Happy 31st

ANTHRAX' Attack Of The Killer B's - June 25th, 1991

ANTHRAX hit it big by covering PUBLIC ENEMY's "Bring The Noise".



L.A. GUNS' Hollywood Vampires - June 25th, 1991



Happy 26th

KISS’ You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best! - June 25th 1996

In 1996, the original line-up of KISS reunited for the Kiss Alive/ Worldwide tour and to coincide with the tour, KISS released You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best!

Happy 20th

HALFORD’s Crucible - June 25th, 2002

OZZY OSBOURNE's Live At Budokan - June 25th, 2002



Happy 15th

ENTOMBED's Serpent Saints - June 25th, 2007

Happy 9th

AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 25th, 2013

Happy 15th Birthday

ARCHITECTS' Ruin - June 25, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday

SODOM’s 30 Years Sodomized: 1982 - 2012 - June 25th, 2012

Happy 9th Birthday

DEEDS OF FLESH’s Portals To Canaan – June 25th, 2013

HAVOK’s Unnatural Selection – June 25th, 2013

AUGUST BURNS RED’s Rescue & Restore – June 25th, 2013

HOPES DIE LAST’s Wolfpack EP – June 25th, 2013

MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s Dawning – June 25th, 2013

