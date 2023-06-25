Today In Metal History 🤘 June 25th, 2023🤘 ANTHRAX, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, DEICIDE, L.A. GUNS, ANTHRAX, HALFORD
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Allen Glover Lanier (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT): June 25th, 1946 – August 14th, 2013 (aged 67)
Keyboardist and rhythm guitarist Allen Glover Lanier played on the self-titled debut up to 2001’s Curse Of The Hidden Mirror.
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th Birthday Ian McDonald (KING CRIMSON, FOREIGNER) - June 25th, 1946
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 47th
ALICE COOPER Goes To Hell - June 25th, 1976
The Welcome to My Nightmare story continued on his second solo album, Alice Cooper Goes To Hell.
Happy 41st
PETER CRISS' Let Me Rock You - June 25th, 1982
Happy 33rd
DEICIDE’s Deicide - June 25, 1990
Happy 32nd
ANTHRAX' Attack Of The Killer B's - June 25th, 1991
ANTHRAX hit it big by covering PUBLIC ENEMY's "Bring The Noise".
L.A. GUNS' Hollywood Vampires - June 25th, 1991
Happy 27th
KISS’ You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best! - June 25th 1996
In 1996, the original line-up of KISS reunited for the Kiss Alive/ Worldwide tour and to coincide with the tour, KISS released You Wanted The Best, You Got The Best!
Happy 21st
HALFORD’s Crucible - June 25th, 2002
OZZY OSBOURNE's Live At Budokan - June 25th, 2002
Happy 16th
ENTOMBED's Serpent Saints - June 25th, 2007
Happy 10th
AMON AMARTH’s Deceiver Of The Gods - June 25th, 2013
Happy 16th Birthday
ARCHITECTS' Ruin - June 25, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday
SODOM’s 30 Years Sodomized: 1982 - 2012 - June 25th, 2012
Happy 10th Birthday
DEEDS OF FLESH’s Portals To Canaan – June 25th, 2013
HAVOK’s Unnatural Selection – June 25th, 2013
AUGUST BURNS RED’s Rescue & Restore – June 25th, 2013
HOPES DIE LAST’s Wolfpack EP – June 25th, 2013
MOUTH OF THE ARCHITECT’s Dawning – June 25th, 2013