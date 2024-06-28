Today In Metal History 🤘 June 28th, 2023🤘METAL CHURCH, SATYRICON, ROBERT PLANT, AC/DC, GRAVE, OZZY OSBOURNE
June 28, 2024, an hour ago
Talent We Lost
R.I.P. William "Bill" Aucoin (KISS, BILLY IDOL, LORDI Manager): December 29th, 1943 – June 28th, 2010 (aged 66)
Heavy Birthdays
Happy 63rd
Kurdt Vanderhoof (METAL CHURCH, PRESTO BALLET, HALL AFLAME) - June 28, 1961
Happy 60th
Andy Maleck (FAIR WARNING) – June 28th, 1964
Happy 58th
Danny West (VAIN) – June 28th, 1966
Happy 51st
Kjetil-Vidar Haraldstad (SATYRICON’s Frost) - June 28th, 1973
Heavy Releases
Happy 42nd
JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982
Happy 40th
KIM MITCHELL’s Akimbo Alogo - June 28th, 1984
Happy 37th
STRYPER's In God We Trust - June 28th, 1988
Happy 39th
AC/DC's Fly On The Wall - June 28th, 1985
Happy 42nd
ROBERT PLANT's Pictures At Eleven - June 28th, 1982
The first solo album from the legendary singer after LED ZEPPELIN disbanded following the death of John Bonham.
JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982
Happy 31st
OZZY OSBOURNE’s Live And Loud - June 28th, 1993
Happy 30th
GRAVE’s Soulless - June 28th, 1994
Happy 30th
KYUSS’ Welcome to Sky Valley - June 28, 1994
WIDOWMAKER’S Stand By for Pain - June 29th, 1994
Happy 19th
THROWDOWN's Vendetta - June 28th, 2005
Happy 14th
SODOM’s Lords Of Depravity II – June 28th, 2010
SEVERE TORTURE’s Slaughtered – June 28th, 2010
Happy 13th
QUEENSRŸCHE’s Dedicated To Chaos - June 28th, 2011
COLD’s Superfiction - June 28th, 2011
KITTIE’s Take It Or Leave It: A Tribute To The Queens Of Noise - June 28th, 2011
RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head - June 28th, 2011
Happy 11th
AGATHODAIMON’s In Darkness - June 28th, 2013
DARKANE’s The Sinister Supremacy - June 28th, 2013
SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - June 28th, 2013
IMPIETY’s Vengeance Hell Immemorial - June 28th, 2013
MANEGARM’s Legions Of The North - June 28th, 2013
Happy 5th
BEASTWARS’ IV - June 28th, 2019
BLOODY HAMMERS’ The Summoning - June 28th, 2019
CRO-MAGS’ Don’t Give In - June 28th, 2019
GENERATION AXE’s The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China) - June 28th, 2019
HE IS LEGEND’s White Bat - June 28th, 2019
MAJESTY’s Legends - June 28th, 2019
NOCTURNAL BREED’s We Only Came For The Violence - June 28th, 2019