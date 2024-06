Today In Metal History 🤘 June 28th, 2023🤘METAL CHURCH, SATYRICON, ROBERT PLANT, AC/DC, GRAVE, OZZY OSBOURNE

Talent We Lost

R.I.P. William "Bill" Aucoin (KISS, BILLY IDOL, LORDI Manager): December 29th, 1943 – June 28th, 2010 (aged 66)

Heavy BirthdaysÂ

Happy 63rd

Kurdt Vanderhoof (METAL CHURCH, PRESTO BALLET, HALL AFLAME) - June 28, 1961





Happy 60th

Andy Maleck (FAIR WARNING) – June 28th, 1964

Happy 58thÂ

Danny West (VAIN) – June 28th, 1966



Happy 51st

Kjetil-Vidar Haraldstad (SATYRICON’s Frost) - June 28th, 1973Â







Heavy Releases



Happy 42nd

JON LORD's Before I Forget - June 28th, 1982



Happy 40th

KIM MITCHELL’s Akimbo Alogo - June 28th, 1984





Happy 37thÂ

STRYPER's In God We Trust - June 28th, 1988

Happy 39thÂ

AC/DC's Fly On The Wall - June 28th, 1985





Happy 42ndÂ

ROBERT PLANT's Pictures At Eleven - June 28th, 1982

The first solo album from the legendary singer after LED ZEPPELIN disbanded following the death of John Bonham.



Happy 31stÂ

OZZY OSBOURNE’s Live And Loud - June 28th, 1993





Happy 30th

GRAVE’s Soulless - June 28th, 1994







Happy 30th

KYUSS’ Welcome to Sky Valley - June 28, 1994

WIDOWMAKER’S Stand By for Pain - June 29th, 1994





Happy 19thÂ

THROWDOWN's Vendetta - June 28th, 2005

Happy 14thÂ

SODOM’s Lords Of Depravity II – June 28th, 2010

SEVERE TORTURE’s Slaughtered – June 28th, 2010

Happy 13thÂ

QUEENSRŸCHE’s Dedicated To Chaos - June 28th, 2011

COLD’s Superfiction - June 28th, 2011Â

KITTIE’s Take It Or Leave It: A Tribute To The Queens Of Noise - June 28th, 2011

RIVERSIDE’s Memories In My Head - June 28th, 2011Â





Happy 11thÂ

AGATHODAIMON’s In Darkness - June 28th, 2013

DARKANE’s The Sinister Supremacy - June 28th, 2013

SIRENIA’s Perils Of The Deep Blue - June 28th, 2013

IMPIETY’s Vengeance Hell Immemorial - June 28th, 2013Â

MANEGARM’s Legions Of The North - June 28th, 2013

Happy 5thÂ

BEASTWARS’ IV - June 28th, 2019

BLOODY HAMMERS’ The Summoning - June 28th, 2019

CRO-MAGS’ Don’t Give In - June 28th, 2019

GENERATION AXE’s The Guitars That Destroyed The World (Live In China) - June 28th, 2019

HE IS LEGEND’s White Bat - June 28th, 2019

MAJESTY’s Legends - June 28th, 2019

NOCTURNAL BREED’s We Only Came For The Violence - June 28th, 2019Â