Today In Metal History 🤘 June 7th, 2024 🤘 RIOT, CHILDREN OF BODOM, TIAMAT, BOSTON, THERION, WATAIN
LED ZEPPELIN perform their first show 56 years ago today (November 9th, 1968) at the Roundhouse in London, UK. The band’s setlist includes:
“Train Kept a Rollin’”, “I Can't Quit You Baby”, “You Shook Me”, “Dazed & Confused”, “White Summer / Black Mountain Side”, “Babe I'm Gonna Leave You”, “How Many More Times” and “Communication Breakdown.”
The band earn £150 for this appearance.
R.I.P. Mark Reale (RIOT): June 7th, 1955 – January 25th, 2012 (aged 56 / photo credit: Marko Syrjala)
From the band: " Happy Birthday Mark! Your legacy forever Shines On!”
Happy 62nd
Michael Cartellone (LYNYRD SKYNYRD, DAMN YANKEES) - June 7th, 1962
Happy 60th
Mats Karlssen (220 VOLT) – June 7th, 1964
Happy 58th
Eric Kretz (STONE TEMPLE PILOTS) - June 7th, 1966
Happy 57th
David Michael "Dave" Navarro (JANE'S ADDICTION, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - June 7th, 1967
Happy 44th
Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä (CHILDREN OF BODOM) - June 7th, 1980
Happy 42nd
GIRLSCHOOL's Screaming Blue Murder - June 7th, 1982
Happy 34th
TIAMAT’s Sumerian Cry - June 7th, 1990
Happy 30th
BOSTON’s Walk On - June 7th, 1994
First album without late singer Brad Delp, replaced by the very able Fran Cosmo (ORION THE HUNTER).
Happy 25th
THERION’s Crowning Of Atlantis - June 7th, 1999
Happy 14th
WATAIN's Lawless Darkness - June 7th, 2010
PURIFIED IN BLOOD’s Under Black Skies – June 7th, 2010
DEF LEPPARD's Mirror Ball - June 7th, 2011
Def Leppard released their first ever live CD, Mirrorball-Live & More exclusively at Wal-Mart. 34 years after they formed.
JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Gloom – June 7th, 2011
ORIGIN’s Entity - June 7th, 2011
TOMBS’ Path Of Totality – June 7th, 2011
TOUCHE AMORE’s Parting The Sea Between Brightness And Me
Happy 11th
SUMMONING’s Old Mornings Dawn – June 7th, 2013
Happy 5th
AXEL RUDI PELL’s XXX Anniversary Live (live album) - June 7th, 2019
CAVE IN’s Final Transmission - June 7th, 2019
COMBICHRIST’s One Fire - June 7th, 2019
DIVINER’s Realms of Time - June 7th, 2019
ENTHRONED’s Cold Black Suns - June 7th, 2019
FIRESPAWN’s Abominate - June 7th, 2019
MAJESTICA’s Above the Sky - June 7th, 2019
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE’s Disguise - June 7th, 2019
NEBULA’s Holy Shit - June 7th, 2019
PELICAN’s Nighttime Stories - June 7th, 2019
ROADSAW’s Tinnitus The Night - June 7th, 2019
THE RODS’ Brotherhood Of Metal - June 7th, 2019
TANZWUT’s Semannsgarn - June 7th, 2019
UPON A BURNING BODY’s Southern Hostility - June 7th, 2019
WARRIOR SOUL’s Rock 'n' Roll Disease - June 7th, 2019
XENTRIX’s Bury The Pain - June 7th, 2019