Today In Metal History 🤘 March 10th, 2023 🤘BOSTON, ICED EARTH, MOLLY HATCHET, THIN LIZZY, TROUBLE, MOTÖRHEAD

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th

Donald Thomas "Tom" Scholz (BOSTON) - March 10th, 1947





Happy 53rd

Matthew Barlow (ASHES OF ARES, ICED EARTH) - March 10th, 1970





Happy 54th

Kari Kane (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 10th, 1969



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st

THIN LIZZY's Shades Of A Blue Orphanage - March 10th, 1972



Happy 42nd

JOE WALSH’s There Goes The Neighborhood - March 10th, 1981

Happy 39th

TROUBLE’s Psalm 9 - March 10th, 1984



Happy 25th

MOTÖRHEAD’s Snake Bite Love - March 10th, 1998



Happy 20th

CRADLE OF FILTH's Damnation And A Day - March 10th, 2003



Happy 16th

LORDI’s The Arockalypse - March 10th, 2006

Happy 15th

BLOODBATH’s Unblessing The Purity - March 10th, 2008

Happy 14th

YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Angels Of Love - March 10th, 2009

DOPE’s No Regrets – March 10th, 2009

THE NUMBER TWELVE LOOKS LIKE YOU’s Worse Than Alone – March 10th 2009

Happy 9th

SAVAGE MESSIAH’s The Fateful Dark – March 10th, 2014

Happy 8th

CANCER BATS’ Searching For Zero – March 10th, 2015

Happy 6th

BLACK MAP's In Droves - March 10th, 2017

CELLADOR's Off the Grid - March 10th, 2017

DARKEST HOUR's Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora - March 10th, 2017

DUNDERBEIST's Twilja (EP) - March 10th, 2017

EDGE OF PARADISE's Alive (EP) - March 10th, 2017

EVOCATION's The Shadow Archetype - March 10th, 2017

FEN's Winter - March 10th, 2017

HAVOK's Conformicide - March 10th, 2017



HYDROGYN's Redemption - March 10th, 2017

LOCK UP's Demonization - March 10th, 2017

NICK DOUGLAS' Regenerations - March 10th, 2017

PLANNING FOR BURIAL's Below the House - March 10th, 2017

Happy 2nd

LOVEBITES' Glory, Glory, To The World (EP) - March 10, 2021

