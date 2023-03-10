Today In Metal History 🤘 March 10th, 2023 🤘BOSTON, ICED EARTH, MOLLY HATCHET, THIN LIZZY, TROUBLE, MOTÖRHEAD

March 10, 2023, 53 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th  
Donald Thomas "Tom" Scholz (BOSTON) - March 10th, 1947

Happy 53rd  
Matthew Barlow (ASHES OF ARES, ICED EARTH) - March 10th, 1970

Happy 54th  
Kari Kane (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 10th, 1969


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 51st  
THIN LIZZY's Shades Of A Blue Orphanage - March 10th, 1972

Happy 42nd
JOE WALSH’s There Goes The Neighborhood - March 10th, 1981

Happy 39th  
TROUBLE’s Psalm 9 - March 10th, 1984

Happy 25th  
MOTÖRHEAD’s Snake Bite Love - March 10th, 1998

Happy 20th
CRADLE OF FILTH's Damnation And A Day - March 10th, 2003

Happy 16th  
LORDI’s The Arockalypse - March 10th, 2006

Happy 15th  
BLOODBATH’s Unblessing The Purity - March 10th, 2008 

Happy 14th  
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Angels Of Love - March 10th, 2009
DOPE’s No Regrets – March 10th, 2009
THE NUMBER TWELVE LOOKS LIKE YOU’s Worse Than Alone – March 10th 2009

Happy 9th  
SAVAGE MESSIAH’s The Fateful Dark – March 10th, 2014

Happy 8th  
CANCER BATS’ Searching For Zero – March 10th, 2015

Happy 6th
BLACK MAP's In Droves - March 10th, 2017
CELLADOR's Off the Grid - March 10th, 2017
DARKEST HOUR's Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora - March 10th, 2017
DUNDERBEIST's Twilja (EP) - March 10th, 2017
EDGE OF PARADISE's Alive (EP) - March 10th, 2017
EVOCATION's The Shadow Archetype - March 10th, 2017
FEN's Winter - March 10th, 2017
HAVOK's Conformicide - March 10th, 2017

HYDROGYN's Redemption - March 10th, 2017
LOCK UP's Demonization - March 10th, 2017
NICK DOUGLAS' Regenerations - March 10th, 2017
PLANNING FOR BURIAL's Below the House - March 10th, 2017

Happy 2nd
LOVEBITES' Glory, Glory, To The World (EP) - March 10, 2021



SAXON – “The Faith Healer” (Silver Lining)

MEDEVIL Premieres "Amongst Thieves"

