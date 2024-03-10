Today In Metal History 🤘 March 10th, 2024 🤘BOSTON, ICED EARTH, MOLLY HATCHET, THIN LIZZY, TROUBLE, MOTÖRHEAD
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005 (aged 53)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 77th
Donald Thomas "Tom" Scholz (BOSTON) - March 10th, 1947
Happy 54th
Matthew Barlow (ASHES OF ARES, ICED EARTH) - March 10th, 1970
Happy 55th
Kari Kane (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 10th, 1969
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 52nd
THIN LIZZY's Shades Of A Blue Orphanage - March 10th, 1972
Happy 43rd
JOE WALSH’s There Goes The Neighborhood - March 10th, 1981
Happy 40th
TROUBLE’s Psalm 9 - March 10th, 1984
Happy 26th
MOTÖRHEAD’s Snake Bite Love - March 10th, 1998
Happy 21st
CRADLE OF FILTH's Damnation And A Day - March 10th, 2003
Happy 17th
LORDI’s The Arockalypse - March 10th, 2006
Happy 16th
BLOODBATH’s Unblessing The Purity - March 10th, 2008
Happy 15th
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Angels Of Love - March 10th, 2009
DOPE’s No Regrets – March 10th, 2009
THE NUMBER TWELVE LOOKS LIKE YOU’s Worse Than Alone – March 10th 2009
Happy 10th
SAVAGE MESSIAH’s The Fateful Dark – March 10th, 2014
Happy 9th
CANCER BATS’ Searching For Zero – March 10th, 2015
Happy 7th
BLACK MAP's In Droves - March 10th, 2017
CELLADOR's Off the Grid - March 10th, 2017
DARKEST HOUR's Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora - March 10th, 2017
DUNDERBEIST's Twilja (EP) - March 10th, 2017
EDGE OF PARADISE's Alive (EP) - March 10th, 2017
EVOCATION's The Shadow Archetype - March 10th, 2017
FEN's Winter - March 10th, 2017
HAVOK's Conformicide - March 10th, 2017
HYDROGYN's Redemption - March 10th, 2017
LOCK UP's Demonization - March 10th, 2017
NICK DOUGLAS' Regenerations - March 10th, 2017
PLANNING FOR BURIAL's Below the House - March 10th, 2017
Happy 3rd
LOVEBITES' Glory, Glory, To The World - March 10, 2021