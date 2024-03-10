Today In Metal History 🤘 March 10th, 2024 🤘BOSTON, ICED EARTH, MOLLY HATCHET, THIN LIZZY, TROUBLE, MOTÖRHEAD

March 10, 2024, 46 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities iced earth boston pretty boy floyd molly hatchet thin lizzy bloodbath

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Danny Joe Brown (MOLLY HATCHET): August 24th, 1951 – March 10th, 2005 (aged 53)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th  
Donald Thomas "Tom" Scholz (BOSTON) - March 10th, 1947

Happy 54th  
Matthew Barlow (ASHES OF ARES, ICED EARTH) - March 10th, 1970

Happy 55th  
Kari Kane (PRETTY BOY FLOYD) - March 10th, 1969


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 52nd 
THIN LIZZY's Shades Of A Blue Orphanage - March 10th, 1972

Happy 43rd
JOE WALSH’s There Goes The Neighborhood - March 10th, 1981

Happy 40th  
TROUBLE’s Psalm 9 - March 10th, 1984

Happy 26th  
MOTÖRHEAD’s Snake Bite Love - March 10th, 1998

Happy 21st
CRADLE OF FILTH's Damnation And A Day - March 10th, 2003

Happy 17th  
LORDI’s The Arockalypse - March 10th, 2006

Happy 16th  
BLOODBATH’s Unblessing The Purity - March 10th, 2008 

Happy 15th  
YNGWIE MALMSTEEN’s Angels Of Love - March 10th, 2009
DOPE’s No Regrets – March 10th, 2009
THE NUMBER TWELVE LOOKS LIKE YOU’s Worse Than Alone – March 10th 2009

Happy 10th  
SAVAGE MESSIAH’s The Fateful Dark – March 10th, 2014

Happy 9th  
CANCER BATS’ Searching For Zero – March 10th, 2015

Happy 7th
BLACK MAP's In Droves - March 10th, 2017
CELLADOR's Off the Grid - March 10th, 2017
DARKEST HOUR's Godless Prophets & the Migrant Flora - March 10th, 2017
DUNDERBEIST's Twilja (EP) - March 10th, 2017
EDGE OF PARADISE's Alive (EP) - March 10th, 2017
EVOCATION's The Shadow Archetype - March 10th, 2017
FEN's Winter - March 10th, 2017
HAVOK's Conformicide - March 10th, 2017

HYDROGYN's Redemption - March 10th, 2017
LOCK UP's Demonization - March 10th, 2017
NICK DOUGLAS' Regenerations - March 10th, 2017
PLANNING FOR BURIAL's Below the House - March 10th, 2017

Happy 3rd
LOVEBITES' Glory, Glory, To The World - March 10, 2021

 



