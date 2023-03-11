Today In Metal History 🤘 March 11th, 2023 🤘QUIET RIOT, KINGDOM COME, PANTERA, HELLOWEEN, HELIX, ALICE COOPER

March 11, 2023, an hour ago

news rarities heavy metal pantera vanilla fudge kingdom come masterplan blind guardian black sabbath helix quiet riot

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Keith Noel Emerson (EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER, THE NICE): November 2nd 1944 – March 11th 2016 (71)

R.I.P. Vinnie “Paul”Abbott (HELLYEAH, PANTERA) - March 11th, 1964 - June 22nd, 2018 (54)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 76th  
Mark Stein (VANILLA FUDGE) - March 11th, 1947

Happy 61st  
Lenny Wolf (KINGDOM COME, STONE FURY) - March 11th, 1962

Happy 56th  
Uli Kusch (HELLOWEEN, GAMMA RAY, MASTERPLAN, HOLY MOSES) - March 11th, 1967

Happy 53rd  
Thomas "Tomen" Stauch (BLIND GUARDIAN, SAVAGE CIRCUS) - March 11th, 1970

Happy 49th  
Adam Wakeman (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) - March 11th, 1974 


HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 48th  
ALICE COOPER’s Welcome To My Nightmare – March 11th, 1975

Happy 40th  
QUIET RIOT's Metal Health - March 11th, 1983

HELIX' No Rest For The Wicked – March 11th, 1983

Happy 32nd  
HELLOWEEN’s Pink Bubbles…Go Ape! – March 11th, 1991

Happy 27th  
ANNIHILATOR’s Refresh The Demon - March 11th, 1996

Happy 20th
MACHINE HEAD’s Hellalive - March 11th, 2003

Happy 15h 
ZIMMER'S HOLE’s When You Were Shouting At The Devil... - March 11th, 2008

Happy 14th  
DARK THE SUNS’ All Ends In Silence – March 11th, 2009

Happy 12th Birthday 
NEGURA BUNGET’s Focul Viu (DVD) – March 11th, 2011
SYLOSIS’ Edge Of The Earth – March 11th, 2011

Happy 10th  
ORANGE GOBLIN’s A Eulogy For The Fans (DVD) – March 11th, 2013
BLOOD TSUNAMI’s For Faen – March 11th, 2013

Happy 9th
ARCHITECTS’ Lost Forever // Lost Together – March 11th, 2014
NOCTURNAL BREED’s Napalm Nights – March 11th, 2014

Happy 7th
CRIMINAL’s Fear Itself – March 11th, 2016
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Incarnate – March 11th, 2016

VAN CANTO’s Voices Of Fire – March 11th, 2016

Happy 1st
BLACK PANTERA - Ascensão - March 11th, 2022
BRANDON BOYD - Echoes and Cocoons - March 11th, 2022
CLAUSTROFOBIA - Unleeched - March 11th, 2022
CLOVEN HOOF - Time Assassin - March 11th, 2022
GHOST - Impera - March 11th, 2022
GRIM REAPER - Reaping the Whirlwind - March 11th, 2022
KISS - Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach - March 11th, 2022
LOVE/HATE - HELL, CA - March 11th, 2022
NEW HORIZON - Gate of the Gods - March 11th, 2022
SHAMAN'S HARVEST - Rebelator - March 11th, 2022
WOLVES AT THE GATE - Eulogies - March 11th, 2022



