Today In Metal History 🤘 March 11th, 2023 🤘QUIET RIOT, KINGDOM COME, PANTERA, HELLOWEEN, HELIX, ALICE COOPER
March 11, 2023, an hour ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Keith Noel Emerson (EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER, THE NICE): November 2nd 1944 – March 11th 2016 (71)
R.I.P. Vinnie “Paul”Abbott (HELLYEAH, PANTERA) - March 11th, 1964 - June 22nd, 2018 (54)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 76th
Mark Stein (VANILLA FUDGE) - March 11th, 1947
Happy 61st
Lenny Wolf (KINGDOM COME, STONE FURY) - March 11th, 1962
Happy 56th
Uli Kusch (HELLOWEEN, GAMMA RAY, MASTERPLAN, HOLY MOSES) - March 11th, 1967
Happy 53rd
Thomas "Tomen" Stauch (BLIND GUARDIAN, SAVAGE CIRCUS) - March 11th, 1970
Happy 49th
Adam Wakeman (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) - March 11th, 1974
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 48th
ALICE COOPER’s Welcome To My Nightmare – March 11th, 1975
Happy 40th
QUIET RIOT's Metal Health - March 11th, 1983
HELIX' No Rest For The Wicked – March 11th, 1983
Happy 32nd
HELLOWEEN’s Pink Bubbles…Go Ape! – March 11th, 1991
Happy 27th
ANNIHILATOR’s Refresh The Demon - March 11th, 1996
Happy 20th
MACHINE HEAD’s Hellalive - March 11th, 2003
Happy 15h
ZIMMER'S HOLE’s When You Were Shouting At The Devil... - March 11th, 2008
Happy 14th
DARK THE SUNS’ All Ends In Silence – March 11th, 2009
Happy 12th Birthday
NEGURA BUNGET’s Focul Viu (DVD) – March 11th, 2011
SYLOSIS’ Edge Of The Earth – March 11th, 2011
Happy 10th
ORANGE GOBLIN’s A Eulogy For The Fans (DVD) – March 11th, 2013
BLOOD TSUNAMI’s For Faen – March 11th, 2013
Happy 9th
ARCHITECTS’ Lost Forever // Lost Together – March 11th, 2014
NOCTURNAL BREED’s Napalm Nights – March 11th, 2014
Happy 7th
CRIMINAL’s Fear Itself – March 11th, 2016
KILLSWITCH ENGAGE’s Incarnate – March 11th, 2016
VAN CANTO’s Voices Of Fire – March 11th, 2016
Happy 1st
BLACK PANTERA - Ascensão - March 11th, 2022
BRANDON BOYD - Echoes and Cocoons - March 11th, 2022
CLAUSTROFOBIA - Unleeched - March 11th, 2022
CLOVEN HOOF - Time Assassin - March 11th, 2022
GHOST - Impera - March 11th, 2022
GRIM REAPER - Reaping the Whirlwind - March 11th, 2022
KISS - Off the Soundboard: Live in Virginia Beach - March 11th, 2022
LOVE/HATE - HELL, CA - March 11th, 2022
NEW HORIZON - Gate of the Gods - March 11th, 2022
SHAMAN'S HARVEST - Rebelator - March 11th, 2022
WOLVES AT THE GATE - Eulogies - March 11th, 2022