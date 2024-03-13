Today In Metal History 🤘 March 13th, 2024 🤘 CANNIBAL CORPSE, TYPE O NEGATIVE, KATATONIA, SEPULTURA, ADRENALINE MOB

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 51st

David Michael Draiman (DISTURBED, DEVICE) - March 13th, 1973







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 43rd

SLADE’s We'll Bring The House Down - March 13th, 1981

Happy 18th

SEPULTURA’s Dante XXI - March 13th, 2006

KATATONIA’s The Great Cold Distance – March 13th, 2006







Happy 17th

BATTLELORE’s Evernight - March 13th, 2007

TYPE O NEGATIVE’s Dead Again - March 13th, 2007

UNSANE’s Visqueen - March 13th, 2007





Happy 15th Birthday

DOMAIN’s The Chronicles Of Love, Hate And Sorrow - March 13th, 2009

Happy 12th

CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Torture - March 13th, 2012

ADRENALINE MOB’s Omerta - March 13th, 2012

SOULFLY’s Enslaved - March 13th, 2012

BARREN EARTH - The Devil’s Resolve - March 13th, 2012

IMPENDING DOOM’s Baptized In Faith - March 13th, 2012

MYCHILDREN MYBRIDE’s MyChildren MyBride - March 13th, 2012

SPAWN OF POSSESSION’s Incurso - March 13th, 2012

MONSTROSITY’s Live Apocalypse - March 13th, 2012

DERDIAN’s Limbo - March 13th, 2012





Happy 4th

BURZUM - Thulêan Mysteries - March 13th, 2020

CODE ORANGE - Underneath - March 13th, 2020

CONNY BLOOM - Game! Set! Bloom! - March 13th, 2020

GOTTHARD - #13 - March 13th, 2020

HAGGARD CAT - Common Sense Holiday - March 13th, 2020

INVENT ANIMATE - Greyview - March 13th, 2020

STITCHED UP HEART - Darkness - March 13th, 2020

VULCANO - Eye in Hell - March 13th, 2020

WOLF - Feeding the Machine - March 13th, 2020



