Today In Metal History 🤘 March 14th, 2024 🤘DEF LEPPARD, METALLICA, EUROPE, VOIVOD, EXTREME, POISON, BLACK SABBATH

HEAVY HISTORY



42 years ago today (March 14th, 1982) Metallica performed their very first live show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA and featured James Hetfield (vocals), Lars Ulrich (drums), Dave Mustaine (guitar), and Ron McGovney (bass).







(Photo credit: Metallica)



HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 52nd

Toby Knapp (ONWARD, WAXEN) - March 14th, 1972



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th

DEF LEPPARD's On Through The Night - March 14th, 1980





Happy 41st

EUROPE's Europe – March 14th, 1983

Happy 28th

VOIVOD’s Rrröööaaarrr - March 14th, 1986



Happy 35th

EXTREME's Extreme - March 14th, 1989

Happy 24th

POISON's Crack a Smile... And More! - March 14th, 2000

Happy 18th

BLACK SABBATH’s Greatest Hits 1970-1978 - March 14th, 2006

Happy 17th

NAILDOWN’s Dreamcrusher - March 14th, 2007

THUNDERSTONE’s Evolution 4.0 - March 14th, 2007

Happy 14th

SCORPIONS’ Sting in the Tail - March 14th, 2010



Happy 12th Birthday

POWERWOLF's Alive In The Night - March 14th, 2012

Happy 10th Birthday

DIRGE's Hyperion - March 14th, 2014

PROFANCE OMEN's Reset - March 14th, 2014