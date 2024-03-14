Today In Metal History 🤘 March 14th, 2024 🤘DEF LEPPARD, METALLICA, EUROPE, VOIVOD, EXTREME, POISON, BLACK SABBATH

March 14, 2024, 39 minutes ago

HEAVY HISTORY

42 years ago today (March 14th, 1982) Metallica performed their very first live show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA and featured James Hetfield (vocals), Lars Ulrich (drums), Dave Mustaine (guitar), and Ron McGovney (bass).



(Photo credit: Metallica)

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 52nd
Toby Knapp (ONWARD, WAXEN) - March 14th, 1972

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 44th  
DEF LEPPARD's On Through The Night - March 14th, 1980

Happy 41st  
EUROPE's Europe – March 14th, 1983

Happy 28th  
VOIVOD’s Rrröööaaarrr - March 14th, 1986

Happy 35th  
EXTREME's Extreme - March 14th, 1989

Happy 24th  
POISON's Crack a Smile... And More! - March 14th, 2000

Happy 18th  
BLACK SABBATH’s Greatest Hits 1970-1978 - March 14th, 2006

Happy 17th 
NAILDOWN’s Dreamcrusher - March 14th, 2007
THUNDERSTONE’s Evolution 4.0 - March 14th, 2007

Happy 14th
SCORPIONS’ Sting in the Tail - March 14th, 2010

Happy 12th Birthday 
POWERWOLF's Alive In The Night - March 14th, 2012

Happy 10th Birthday 
DIRGE's Hyperion - March 14th, 2014
PROFANCE OMEN's Reset - March 14th, 2014



KELEVRA - "The Distance"

