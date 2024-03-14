Today In Metal History 🤘 March 14th, 2024 🤘DEF LEPPARD, METALLICA, EUROPE, VOIVOD, EXTREME, POISON, BLACK SABBATH
March 14, 2024, 39 minutes ago
HEAVY HISTORY
42 years ago today (March 14th, 1982) Metallica performed their very first live show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA and featured James Hetfield (vocals), Lars Ulrich (drums), Dave Mustaine (guitar), and Ron McGovney (bass).
(Photo credit: Metallica)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 52nd
Toby Knapp (ONWARD, WAXEN) - March 14th, 1972
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 44th
DEF LEPPARD's On Through The Night - March 14th, 1980
Happy 41st
EUROPE's Europe – March 14th, 1983
Happy 28th
VOIVOD’s Rrröööaaarrr - March 14th, 1986
Happy 35th
EXTREME's Extreme - March 14th, 1989
Happy 24th
POISON's Crack a Smile... And More! - March 14th, 2000
Happy 18th
BLACK SABBATH’s Greatest Hits 1970-1978 - March 14th, 2006
Happy 17th
NAILDOWN’s Dreamcrusher - March 14th, 2007
THUNDERSTONE’s Evolution 4.0 - March 14th, 2007
Happy 14th
SCORPIONS’ Sting in the Tail - March 14th, 2010
Happy 12th Birthday
POWERWOLF's Alive In The Night - March 14th, 2012
Happy 10th Birthday
DIRGE's Hyperion - March 14th, 2014
PROFANCE OMEN's Reset - March 14th, 2014