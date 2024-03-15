Today In Metal History 🤘 March 15th, 2024 🤘 DEE SNIDER, POISON, KISS, STRATOVARIUS, COVERDALE/PAGE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 69th  
Dee Snider (TWISTED SISTER, DESPERADO, WIDOWMAKER) - March 15th, 1955

Happy 61st  
Bret Michaels (POISON) - March 15th, 1963

Happy 56th  
Jon Schaffer (ICED EARTH) - March 15th, 1968

Happy 55th  
Timo Kotipelto (STRATOVARIUS) - March 15th, 1969

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 50th  
AEROSMITH’s Get Your Wings – March 15th, 1974

Happy 48th  
KISS' Destroyer - March 15th, 1976

Happy 31st  
COVERDALE•PAGE’s Coverdale/Page - March 15th, 1993

Happy 30th  
MÖTLEY CRÜE’s Mötley Crüe - March 15th, 1994

SAMMY HAGAR’s Unboxed - March 15th, 1994

Happy 19th  
KAMELOT’s The Black Halo - March 15th, 2005
SABATON's Primo Victoria - March 15, 2005
TRIVIUM’s Ascendancy - March 15th, 2005

Happy 15th  
THANATOS’ Justified Genocide - March 15th, 2009

Happy 13th  
CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Global Evisceration – March 15th, 2011
MASTODON’s Live At The Aragon – March 15th, 2011
CAGE’s The Rise To Power – March 15th, 2011
ROTTEN SOUND’s Cursed – March 15th, 2011
SALT THE WOUND’s Kill The Crown – March 15th, 2011
TRAP THEM’s Darker Handcraft – March 15th, 2011

Happy 11th Birthday
IMPERIA’s Queen Of Passion – March 15th, 2013
KEN MODE’s Entrench – March 15th, 2013
TORTURE KILLER’s Phobia – March 15th, 2013
WARDRUNA’s Runalijod – Yggdrasil – March 15th, 2013

Happy 8th
PYRRHON’s Running Out Of Skin – March 15th, 2016

Happy 7th
DEMONIC RESURRECTION's Dashavatar - March 15th, 2017

Happy 5th
ANY GIVEN DAY's Overpower - March 15th, 2019
FALLUJAH's Undying Light - March 15th, 2019



