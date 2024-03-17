Today In Metal History 🤘 March 17th, 2024 🤘 THIN LIZZY, VIXEN, LOVE/HATE, VAN HALEN, OBITUARY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd

Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951





Happy 66th

Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958





Happy 65th

Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959

Happy 62nd

Roxanne “Roxy” Dora Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962





HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th

BAD COMPANY’s Desolation Angels - March 17th, 1979

Happy 34th

OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990



Happy 32nd

TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992

Happy 26th

VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998





Happy 15th

BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009

KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009

STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009

Happy 10th

GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014

Happy 9th

MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015



Happy 7th

THE CHARM THE FURY's The Sick, Dumb & Happy - March 17th, 2017

DEAD NEANDERTHALS' Craters - March 17th, 2017

FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's The Great Collapse - March 17th, 2017

KING OF ASGARD's Tauder (EP) - March 17th, 2017

OBITUARY’s Obituary - March 17th, 2017

THE RAVEN AGE's Darkness Will Rise - March 17th, 2017

RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA's Cursed - March 17th, 2017

SAILLE's Gnosis - March 17th, 2017

VANGOUGH's Warpaint - March 17th, 2017

WOE's Hope Attrition - March 17th, 2017





Obituary drummer Donald Tardy talks to BraveWords about their self-titled 2017 album:

“‘Brave’ is one of the fastest-paced songs we've ever written. We don't ever do anything super on purpose or contrived, but we figured we wanted to play that fast of a tempo, non-fucking stop. And when we are done with that, I'm not even going to attempt to play it live, because it's going to kill my 47-year-old ass. And then ‘Sentence Day’, right after it, is the epitome of what I grew up with when I was young. Even though I'm a drummer, I would grab a broom stick and I would play that solo like a motherfucker, standing on my Mom’s bed. You know what I mean? Full-on, that is Metallica 101, ‘Hit The Lights’. It’s what brought me back to wanting to be in a band. And when we wrote it, I remember telling Ken (guitarist Kenny Andrews), because he was practicing some solos; just picture the way Kill ‘Em All started. And how the beginning starts, and when they kick into that first fucking solo. I asked him, ‘do you have something like that in your pocket?’ He’s like dude, ‘I have that all day. It needs it, but I don't want people to think we are ripping Metallica off.’ I said, ‘dude, ripping off is not a bad thing. Rock 'n' roll has been written for 50 years now and we are ripping each other off left and right. We are ripping off Obituary songs and we don’t mean to. When the song calls for it and it’s screaming to us, just do it and be proud of it.’ And he fucking went for it and I remember him texting me because he was doing it on the road. And he’s like, ‘dude, dude, dude, I'm sending it over now, you have to drop it into the ProTools and check it out.’ My jaw hit the ground. I had my hands in the air in the studio and I had goose bumps. It's what was needed.”

Happy 1st

AFTERMATH - No Time To Waste - March 17th, 2023

BABYLON A.D. - Live Lightning - March 17th, 2023

CHELSEA GRIN - Suffer In Heaven - March 17th, 2023

CONTRARIAN - Sage Of Shekhinah - March 17th, 2023

DARK SANCTUARY - Cernunnos - March 17th, 2023

DOWNFALL OF GAIA - Silhouettes Of Disgust - March 17th, 2023

ELYSION - Bring Out Your Dead - March 17th, 2023

GIDEON - More Power. More Pain. - March 17th, 2023

INVENT ANIMATE - Heavener - March 17th, 2023

JOHN DIVA AND THE ROCKETS OF LOVE - The Big Easy - March 17th, 2023

KAMELOT - The Awakening - March 17th, 2023

MYSTIC CIRCLE - Erzdämon - March 17th, 2023

NARNIA - Ghost Town - March 17th, 2023

NIGHT DEMON - Outsider - March 17th, 2023

POP EVIL - Skeletons - March 17th, 2023

REDEMPTION - I Am The Storm - March 17th, 2023

SEVEN SPIRES - Live At Progpower Usa Xxi - March 17th, 2023

THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Dinosaur - March 17th, 2023



