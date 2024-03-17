Today In Metal History 🤘 March 17th, 2024 🤘 THIN LIZZY, VIXEN, LOVE/HATE, VAN HALEN, OBITUARY
March 17, 2024, an hour ago
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 73rd
Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951
Happy 66th
Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958
Happy 65th
Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959
Happy 62nd
Roxanne “Roxy” Dora Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 45th
BAD COMPANY’s Desolation Angels - March 17th, 1979
Happy 34th
OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990
Happy 32nd
TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992
Happy 26th
VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998
Happy 15th
BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009
KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009
STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009
Happy 10th
GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014
Happy 9th
MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015
Happy 7th
THE CHARM THE FURY's The Sick, Dumb & Happy - March 17th, 2017
DEAD NEANDERTHALS' Craters - March 17th, 2017
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's The Great Collapse - March 17th, 2017
KING OF ASGARD's Tauder (EP) - March 17th, 2017
OBITUARY’s Obituary - March 17th, 2017
THE RAVEN AGE's Darkness Will Rise - March 17th, 2017
RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA's Cursed - March 17th, 2017
SAILLE's Gnosis - March 17th, 2017
VANGOUGH's Warpaint - March 17th, 2017
WOE's Hope Attrition - March 17th, 2017
Obituary drummer Donald Tardy talks to BraveWords about their self-titled 2017 album:
“‘Brave’ is one of the fastest-paced songs we've ever written. We don't ever do anything super on purpose or contrived, but we figured we wanted to play that fast of a tempo, non-fucking stop. And when we are done with that, I'm not even going to attempt to play it live, because it's going to kill my 47-year-old ass. And then ‘Sentence Day’, right after it, is the epitome of what I grew up with when I was young. Even though I'm a drummer, I would grab a broom stick and I would play that solo like a motherfucker, standing on my Mom’s bed. You know what I mean? Full-on, that is Metallica 101, ‘Hit The Lights’. It’s what brought me back to wanting to be in a band. And when we wrote it, I remember telling Ken (guitarist Kenny Andrews), because he was practicing some solos; just picture the way Kill ‘Em All started. And how the beginning starts, and when they kick into that first fucking solo. I asked him, ‘do you have something like that in your pocket?’ He’s like dude, ‘I have that all day. It needs it, but I don't want people to think we are ripping Metallica off.’ I said, ‘dude, ripping off is not a bad thing. Rock 'n' roll has been written for 50 years now and we are ripping each other off left and right. We are ripping off Obituary songs and we don’t mean to. When the song calls for it and it’s screaming to us, just do it and be proud of it.’ And he fucking went for it and I remember him texting me because he was doing it on the road. And he’s like, ‘dude, dude, dude, I'm sending it over now, you have to drop it into the ProTools and check it out.’ My jaw hit the ground. I had my hands in the air in the studio and I had goose bumps. It's what was needed.”
Happy 1st
AFTERMATH - No Time To Waste - March 17th, 2023
BABYLON A.D. - Live Lightning - March 17th, 2023
CHELSEA GRIN - Suffer In Heaven - March 17th, 2023
CONTRARIAN - Sage Of Shekhinah - March 17th, 2023
DARK SANCTUARY - Cernunnos - March 17th, 2023
DOWNFALL OF GAIA - Silhouettes Of Disgust - March 17th, 2023
ELYSION - Bring Out Your Dead - March 17th, 2023
GIDEON - More Power. More Pain. - March 17th, 2023
INVENT ANIMATE - Heavener - March 17th, 2023
JOHN DIVA AND THE ROCKETS OF LOVE - The Big Easy - March 17th, 2023
KAMELOT - The Awakening - March 17th, 2023
MYSTIC CIRCLE - Erzdämon - March 17th, 2023
NARNIA - Ghost Town - March 17th, 2023
NIGHT DEMON - Outsider - March 17th, 2023
POP EVIL - Skeletons - March 17th, 2023
REDEMPTION - I Am The Storm - March 17th, 2023
SEVEN SPIRES - Live At Progpower Usa Xxi - March 17th, 2023
THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Dinosaur - March 17th, 2023