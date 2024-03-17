Today In Metal History 🤘 March 17th, 2024 🤘 THIN LIZZY, VIXEN, LOVE/HATE, VAN HALEN, OBITUARY

March 17, 2024, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities black star riders love/hate l.a. guns vixen ozzy osbourne twisted sister van halen

Today In Metal History 🤘 March 17th, 2024 🤘 THIN LIZZY, VIXEN, LOVE/HATE, VAN HALEN, OBITUARY

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 73rd  
Scott Gorham (BLACK STAR RIDERS, THIN LIZZY) - March 17th, 1951

Happy 66th  
Jizzy Pearl (LOVE/HATE, L.A. GUNS) - March 17th, 1958

Happy 65th  
Paul Mars Black (L.A. GUNS) - March 17, 1959

Happy 62nd
Roxanne “Roxy” Dora Petrucci (VIXEN) - March 17th, 1962



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 45th  
BAD COMPANY’s Desolation Angels - March 17th, 1979

Happy 34th  
OZZY OSBOURNE’s Just Say Ozzy - March 17th, 1990

Happy 32nd  
TWISTED SISTER’s Big Hits And Nasty Cuts - March 17th 1992

Happy 26th  
VAN HALEN's Van Halen III - March 17th, 1998 

Happy 15th  
BELIEVER’s Gabriel - March 17th, 2009
KYLESA’s Static Tensions - March 17th, 2009
STATIC-X’ Cult Of Static - March 17th, 2009

Happy 10th  
GUS G’s I Am The Fire – March 17th, 2014

Happy 9th  
MOONSPELL’s Extinct – March 17th, 2015
 

Happy 7th
THE CHARM THE FURY's The Sick, Dumb & Happy - March 17th, 2017
DEAD NEANDERTHALS' Craters - March 17th, 2017
FIT FOR AN AUTOPSY's The Great Collapse - March 17th, 2017
KING OF ASGARD's Tauder (EP) - March 17th, 2017
OBITUARY’s Obituary - March 17th, 2017
THE RAVEN AGE's Darkness Will Rise - March 17th, 2017
RIGHTEOUS VENDETTA's Cursed - March 17th, 2017
SAILLE's Gnosis - March 17th, 2017
VANGOUGH's Warpaint - March 17th, 2017
WOE's Hope Attrition - March 17th, 2017

Obituary drummer Donald Tardy talks to BraveWords about their self-titled 2017 album:
“‘Brave’ is one of the fastest-paced songs we've ever written. We don't ever do anything super on purpose or contrived, but we figured we wanted to play that fast of a tempo, non-fucking stop. And when we are done with that, I'm not even going to attempt to play it live, because it's going to kill my 47-year-old ass. And then ‘Sentence Day’, right after it, is the epitome of what I grew up with when I was young. Even though I'm a drummer, I would grab a broom stick and I would play that solo like a motherfucker, standing on my Mom’s bed. You know what I mean? Full-on, that is Metallica 101, ‘Hit The Lights’. It’s what brought me back to wanting to be in a band. And when we wrote it, I remember telling Ken (guitarist Kenny Andrews), because he was practicing some solos; just picture the way Kill ‘Em All started. And how the beginning starts, and when they kick into that first fucking solo. I asked him, ‘do you have something like that in your pocket?’ He’s like dude, ‘I have that all day. It needs it, but I don't want people to think we are ripping Metallica off.’ I said, ‘dude, ripping off is not a bad thing. Rock 'n' roll has been written for 50 years now and we are ripping each other off left and right. We are ripping off Obituary songs and we don’t mean to. When the song calls for it and it’s screaming to us, just do it and be proud of it.’ And he fucking went for it and I remember him texting me because he was doing it on the road. And he’s like, ‘dude, dude, dude, I'm sending it over now, you have to drop it into the ProTools and check it out.’ My jaw hit the ground. I had my hands in the air in the studio and I had goose bumps. It's what was needed.”

Happy 1st
AFTERMATH - No Time To Waste - March 17th, 2023
BABYLON A.D. - Live Lightning - March 17th, 2023
CHELSEA GRIN - Suffer In Heaven - March 17th, 2023
CONTRARIAN - Sage Of Shekhinah - March 17th, 2023
DARK SANCTUARY - Cernunnos - March 17th, 2023
DOWNFALL OF GAIA - Silhouettes Of Disgust - March 17th, 2023
ELYSION - Bring Out Your Dead - March 17th, 2023
GIDEON - More Power. More Pain. - March 17th, 2023
INVENT ANIMATE - Heavener - March 17th, 2023
JOHN DIVA AND THE ROCKETS OF LOVE - The Big Easy - March 17th, 2023
KAMELOT - The Awakening - March 17th, 2023
MYSTIC CIRCLE - Erzdämon - March 17th, 2023
NARNIA - Ghost Town - March 17th, 2023
NIGHT DEMON - Outsider - March 17th, 2023
POP EVIL - Skeletons - March 17th, 2023
REDEMPTION - I Am The Storm - March 17th, 2023
SEVEN SPIRES - Live At Progpower Usa Xxi - March 17th, 2023
THEORY OF A DEADMAN - Dinosaur - March 17th, 2023



Featured Video

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

KELEVRA - "The Distance"

Latest Reviews

Partner Resources