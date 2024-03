Today In Metal History 🤘 March 20th, 2024 🤘 TWISTED SISTER, EMERSON, LAKE, PALMER, LACUNA COIL, IN THIS MOMENT

TALENT WE LOST



R.I.P. Anthony Jude “AJ” Pero (TWISTED SISTER, ADRENALIN MOB): October 14th, 1959 – March 20th, 2015 (aged 55)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS



Happy 74th

Carl Frederick Kendall Palmer (EMERSON, LAKE, PALMER, ASIA, ATOMIC ROOSTER) - March 20th, 1950







HEAVY RELEASES



Happy 24th

DIO’s Magica - March 21st, 2000





Happy 23rd

LACUNA COIL's Unleashed Memories - March 20th, 2001





Happy 17th

DÅÅTH’sThe Hinderers - March 20th, 2007

HASTE THE DAY - Pressure The Hinges - March 20th, 2007

IN THIS MOMENT’s Beautiful Tragedy - March 20th, 2007





Happy 16th Birthday

CATARACT’s Cataract - March 20th, 2008

Happy 15th

AGATHODAIMON’s Phoenix - March 20th, 2009

BLACK MESSIAH - First War Of The World - March 20th, 2009

EKTOMORF’s What Doesn't Kill Me… - March 20th, 2009

DELAIN’s April Rain - March 20th, 2009

Happy 12th

ENTHRONED’s Obsidium - March 20th, 2012

Happy 11th Birthday

WARLORD - The Holy Empire - March 20th, 2013

Happy 5th

TENGGER CAVALRY - Northern Memory - March 20th, 2019

Happy 4th

HEAVEN SHALL BURN - Of Truth and Sacrifice - March 20th, 2020

LUCIFER - Lucifer III - March 20th, 2020

MYRKUR - Folkesange - March 20th, 2020

THANATOS - Violent Death Rituals - March 20th, 2020

VV - Gothica Fennica, Vol. 1 (EP) - March 20th, 2020