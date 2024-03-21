Today In Metal History 🤘 March 21st, 2023 🤘 AC/DC, SUPERTRAMP, STRYPER, VIXEN, DEATH, PANTERA, CANNIBAL CORPSE

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 74th

Roger Hodgson (SUPERTRAMP) - March 21st, 1950





Happy 64th

Robert Sweet (STRYPER) - March 21st, 1960

Happy 61st

Sharon June "Share" Ross (formerly Pedersen; VIXEN) - March 21st, 1963

​



HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 47th

AC/DC's Let There Be Rock - March 21st, 1977



The cover of the international version - released on July 25th, 1977 - marked the first appearance of their iconic logo designed by Gerard Huerta. The live photo was taken at the Kursaal Ballroom, Southend, Essex, UK on March 19th, 1977





Happy 41st

PINK FLOYD’s The Final Cut: A Requiem For The Post-War Dream by Roger Waters - March 21st, 1983

Happy 29th

DEATH”s Symbolic - March 21, 1995



LED ZEPPELIN’s Latter Days: Best of Led Zeppelin Volume One - March 21st, 2000

PANTERA’s Reinventing The Steel - March 21st, 2000







OLD MAN’S CHILD's Revelation 666: The Curse Of Damnation - March 21st, 2000

Happy 18th

CANNIBAL CORPSE’s Kill - March 21st, 2006





Happy 16th

FIREWIND’s The Premonition - March 21st, 2008

JON OLIVA'S PAIN’s Global Warning - March 21st, 2008

KORPIKLAANI’s Korven Kuningas - March 21st, 2008

Happy 13th

THE HAUNTED’s Unseen - March 21st, 2011

BENIGHTED’s Asylum Cave - March 21st, 2011

ARTILLERY’s My Blood - March 21st, 2011

SOUNDGARDEN’s Live On I-5 - March 21st, 2011