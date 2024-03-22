Today In Metal History 🤘 March 22nd, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, ANTHRAX, ALCATRAZZ, PANTERA

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Keith William Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 14th, 1976 (aged 33)





R.I.P. Roderick “Rod” Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005 (aged 57)





HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th

Johannes Hendricus Jacob Van Den Berg (aka Harry Vanda; AC/DC producer) - March 22nd, 1946

Happy 65th

LEATHER LEONE (CHASTAIN) - March 22nd, 1959





Happy 53rd

Luís Mariutti (ANGRA) - March 22nd, 1971

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd

IRON MAIDEN's The Number Of The Beast - March 22nd, 1982





Happy 40th

SAVATAGE’s The Dungeons Are Calling - March 22nd, 1984

Happy 37th

ANTHRAX' Among The Living - March 22nd, 1987





Happy 35th

WHITE ZOMBIE’s Make Them Die Slowly - March 22nd 1989

Happy 39th

ALCATRAZZ’ Disturbing The Peace - March 22nd, 1985

Happy 31st

IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Live One - March 22nd, 1993

Happy 30th

PANTERA's Far Beyond Driven - March 22nd, 1994





Happy 19th

STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s Alien - March 22nd, 2005

Happy 13th

PROTEST THE HERO’s Scurrilous – March 22nd, 2011

BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery – March 22nd, 2011

TESSERACT’s One – March 22nd, 2011

Happy 11th

HYPOCRISY’s End Of Disclosure – March 22nd, 2013

PRETTY MAIDS’ Motherland – March 22nd, 2013

SERENITY’s War Of Ages – March 22nd, 2013

VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Ethera – March 22nd, 2013

AETERNUS’ …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth – March 22nd, 2013

TRAIL OF TEARS’ Oscillation – March 22nd, 2013

Happy 5th

BATTLE BEAST's No More Hollywood Endings - March 22nd, 2019

BLOODBOUND's Rise of the Dragon Empire - March 22nd, 2019

BURNING RAIN's Face the Music - March 22nd, 2019

CELLAR DARLING's The Spell - March 22nd, 2019

THE END MACHINE's The End Machine - March 22nd, 2019

MEGADETH's Warheads on Foreheads - March 22nd, 2019

STAHLMANN's Kinder der Sehnsucht - March 22nd, 2019

WAYLANDER's Eriú's Wheel - March 22nd, 2019

ZEAL & ARDOR's Live in London - March 22nd, 2019





Happy 3rd

NAZXUL's Irkalla - March 22, 2021