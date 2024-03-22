Today In Metal History 🤘 March 22nd, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, ANTHRAX, ALCATRAZZ, PANTERA

March 22, 2024, 49 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Keith William Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 14th, 1976 (aged 33)

R.I.P. Roderick “Rod” Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005 (aged 57)

 

HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 78th  
Johannes Hendricus Jacob Van Den Berg (aka Harry Vanda; AC/DC producer) - March 22nd, 1946

Happy 65th  
LEATHER LEONE (CHASTAIN) - March 22nd, 1959

Happy 53rd  
Luís Mariutti (ANGRA) - March 22nd, 1971

 

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 42nd  
IRON MAIDEN's The Number Of The Beast - March 22nd, 1982

Happy 40th
SAVATAGE’s The Dungeons Are Calling - March 22nd, 1984

Happy 37th  
ANTHRAX' Among The Living - March 22nd, 1987

Happy 35th  
WHITE ZOMBIE’s Make Them Die Slowly - March 22nd 1989

Happy 39th  
ALCATRAZZ’ Disturbing The Peace - March 22nd, 1985

Happy 31st  
IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Live One - March 22nd, 1993

Happy 30th  
PANTERA's Far Beyond Driven - March 22nd, 1994

Happy 19th  
STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s Alien - March 22nd, 2005

Happy 13th  
PROTEST THE HERO’s Scurrilous – March 22nd, 2011
BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery – March 22nd, 2011
TESSERACT’s One – March 22nd, 2011

Happy 11th  
HYPOCRISY’s End Of Disclosure – March 22nd, 2013
PRETTY MAIDS’ Motherland – March 22nd, 2013
SERENITY’s War Of Ages – March 22nd, 2013
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Ethera – March 22nd, 2013
AETERNUS’ …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth – March 22nd, 2013
TRAIL OF TEARS’ Oscillation – March 22nd, 2013

Happy 5th
BATTLE BEAST's No More Hollywood Endings - March 22nd, 2019
BLOODBOUND's Rise of the Dragon Empire - March 22nd, 2019
BURNING RAIN's Face the Music - March 22nd, 2019
CELLAR DARLING's The Spell - March 22nd, 2019
THE END MACHINE's The End Machine - March 22nd, 2019
MEGADETH's Warheads on Foreheads - March 22nd, 2019
STAHLMANN's Kinder der Sehnsucht - March 22nd, 2019
WAYLANDER's Eriú's Wheel - March 22nd, 2019
ZEAL & ARDOR's Live in London - March 22nd, 2019

Happy 3rd
NAZXUL's Irkalla - March 22, 2021


