Today In Metal History 🤘 March 22nd, 2024 🤘 IRON MAIDEN, SAVATAGE, ANTHRAX, ALCATRAZZ, PANTERA
March 22, 2024, 49 minutes ago
TALENT WE LOST
R.I.P. Keith William Relf (THE YARDBIRDS): March 22nd, 1943 – May 14th, 1976 (aged 33)
R.I.P. Roderick “Rod” Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005 (aged 57)
HEAVY BIRTHDAYS
Happy 78th
Johannes Hendricus Jacob Van Den Berg (aka Harry Vanda; AC/DC producer) - March 22nd, 1946
Happy 65th
LEATHER LEONE (CHASTAIN) - March 22nd, 1959
Happy 53rd
Luís Mariutti (ANGRA) - March 22nd, 1971
HEAVY RELEASES
Happy 42nd
IRON MAIDEN's The Number Of The Beast - March 22nd, 1982
Happy 40th
SAVATAGE’s The Dungeons Are Calling - March 22nd, 1984
Happy 37th
ANTHRAX' Among The Living - March 22nd, 1987
Happy 35th
WHITE ZOMBIE’s Make Them Die Slowly - March 22nd 1989
Happy 39th
ALCATRAZZ’ Disturbing The Peace - March 22nd, 1985
Happy 31st
IRON MAIDEN’s A Real Live One - March 22nd, 1993
Happy 30th
PANTERA's Far Beyond Driven - March 22nd, 1994
Happy 19th
STRAPPING YOUNG LAD’s Alien - March 22nd, 2005
Happy 13th
PROTEST THE HERO’s Scurrilous – March 22nd, 2011
BORN OF OSIRIS’ The Discovery – March 22nd, 2011
TESSERACT’s One – March 22nd, 2011
Happy 11th
HYPOCRISY’s End Of Disclosure – March 22nd, 2013
PRETTY MAIDS’ Motherland – March 22nd, 2013
SERENITY’s War Of Ages – March 22nd, 2013
VISIONS OF ATLANTIS’ Ethera – March 22nd, 2013
AETERNUS’ …And The Seventh His Soul Detesteth – March 22nd, 2013
TRAIL OF TEARS’ Oscillation – March 22nd, 2013
Happy 5th
BATTLE BEAST's No More Hollywood Endings - March 22nd, 2019
BLOODBOUND's Rise of the Dragon Empire - March 22nd, 2019
BURNING RAIN's Face the Music - March 22nd, 2019
CELLAR DARLING's The Spell - March 22nd, 2019
THE END MACHINE's The End Machine - March 22nd, 2019
MEGADETH's Warheads on Foreheads - March 22nd, 2019
STAHLMANN's Kinder der Sehnsucht - March 22nd, 2019
WAYLANDER's Eriú's Wheel - March 22nd, 2019
ZEAL & ARDOR's Live in London - March 22nd, 2019
Happy 3rd
NAZXUL's Irkalla - March 22, 2021