Today In Metal History 🤘 March 24th, 2024 🤘EXODUS, VAN HALEN, MOTÖRHEAD, RUNNING WILD, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Scott Clendenin (DEATH, CONTROL DENIED) – January 17th, 1968 – March 24, 2015 (aged 47)





R.I.P. Steve Lang (APRIL WINE): March 24, 1949 – February 4, 2017 (aged 67)







HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 60th

Steve ‘Zetro’ Souza (EXODUS) – March 24th, 1964







HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 49th

LYNYRD SKYNYRD’s Nuthin' Fancy - March 24th, 1975

Happy 45th

MOTÖRHEAD's Overkill - March 24th, 1979



Happy 38th

VAN HALEN's 5150 - March 24th, 1986







Happy 38th

LOUDNESS’ Lightning Strikes - March 24th, 1986



Happy 32nd

SLIK TOXIK's Doin' The Nasty - March 24th, 1992





Happy 29th

RUNNING WILD’s Black Hand Inn - March 24th, 1994



Happy 26th

BLUE ÖYSTER CULT’s Heaven Forbid - March 24th, 1998





Happy 18th

RAGE’s Speak Of The Dead - March 24th, 2006

Happy 17th

THE GATHERING’s A Noise Severe - March 24th, 2007

FIVE STAR PRISON CELL’s Slaves Of Virgo – March 24th, 2007

Happy 16th

CAVALERA CONSPIRACY’s Inflikted - March 24th, 2008

Happy 15th

MASTODON’s Crack The Skye - March 24th, 2009



Happy 10th

MAGNUM’s Escape From The Shadow Garden – March 24th, 2014

MASSACRE’s Back From Beyond – March 24th, 2014

Happy 7th

ART OF ANARCHY's The Madness - March 24th, 2017

ARVAS' Black Path - March 24th, 2017

BONFIRE's Byte the Bullet - March 24th, 2017

BROTHER FIRETRIBE's Sunbound - March 24th, 2017

BRUTALITY WILL PREVAIL's In Dark Places - March 24th, 2017

HOUSE OF LORDS' Saint of the Lost Souls - March 24th, 2017

NIGHT RANGER's Don't Let Up - March 24th, 2017

PALLBEARER's Heartless - March 24th, 2017

STEEL PANTHER's Lower the Bar - March 24th, 2017





Happy 1st

ACID KING - Beyond Vision - March 24th, 2023

AUGUST BURNS RED - Death Below - March 24th, 2023

CRUACHAN - The Living And The Dead - March 24th, 2023

DAWN RAY'D - To Know The Light - March 24th, 2023

EXCALION - Once Upon A Time - March 24th, 2023

FLOOR JANSEN - Paragon - March 24th, 2023

HATESPHERE - Hatred Reborn - March 24th, 2023

IHSAHN - Fascination Street Sessions - March 24th, 2023

KEEP OF KALESSIN - Katharsis - March 24th, 2023

LITURGY - 93696 - March 24th, 2023

NE OBLIVISCARIS - Exul - March 24th, 2023

PROJECT 86 - Omni, Part 1 - March 24th, 2023

SAXON - More Inspirations - March 24th, 2023

SUBWAY TO SALLY - Himmelfahrt - March 24th, 2023

XYSMA - No Place Like Alone - March 24th, 2023