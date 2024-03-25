Today In Metal History 🤘 March 25th, 2024 🤘 DEEP PURPLE, ELTON JOHN, KEEL, SEPULTURA, IN FLAMES, TRIUMPH, CARCASS

March 25, 2024, 32 minutes ago

TALENT WE LOST

R.I.P. Norman Jeffrey “JEFF” HEALEY: March 25th, 1966 – March 2nd, 2008 (aged 41)


HEAVY BIRTHDAYS

Happy 77th  
SIR ELTON JOHN - March 25th, 1947 

Happy 63rd  
Ron Keel (KEEL) - March 25th, 1961 (photo credit: Chad Coppess)

Happy 59th  
Peter Olander (220 VOLT) – March 25th, 1965

Happy 58th  
Frank Ferrer (GUNS N’ ROSES) - March 25th, 1966

Happy 55th  
Jeff Walker (CARCASS, BLACKSTAR) - March 25th, 1969

Happy 52nd  
Stein Frode Hansen (THEATRE OF TRAGEDY) – March 25th, 1972

Happy 51st  
Anders Fridén (IN FLAMES, DARK TRANQUILLITY, PASSENGER) - March 25th, 1973

HEAVY RELEASES

Happy 54th  
JIMI HENDRIX’ Band Of Gypsys - March 25th, 1970

Happy 52nd  
DEEP PURPLE's Machine Head - March 25th, 1972

Happy 44th  
TRIUMPH's Progressions Of Power - March 25th, 1980

Happy 36th  
KROKUS’ Heart Attack - March 25th 1988

Happy 33rd  
SEPULTURA’s Arise - March 25th 1991 

Happy 27th 
MACHINE HEAD’s The More Things Change - March 25, 1997

Happy 22nd  
IRON MAIDEN’s Rock In Rio (audio) - March 25th, 2002

Happy 21st  
OVERKILL’s Killbox 13 – March 25th, 2003

Happy 17th  
GRAVELAND’s Will Stronger Than Death - March 25th, 2007

Happy 16th  
MERCENARY’s Architect Of Lies - March 25th, 2008

Happy 15th  
FAIRYLAND’s Score To A New Beginning - March 25th, 2009
RAVEN’s Walk Through The Fire - March 25th, 2009

Happy 13th  
CHAOS DIVINE’s The Human Connection – March 25th, 2011
DEBAUCHERY’s Germany’s Next Death Metal – March 25th, 2011
DIVINEFIRE’s Eye Of The Storm – March 25th, 2011
IMPERIA’s Secret Passion – March 25th, 2011
SUIDAKRA’s Book Of Dowth – March 25th, 2011
VINTERSORG’s Jordpuls – March 25th, 2011
WIZARD’s …Of Warifwulfs And Bluotvarwes – March 25th, 2011
KAMPFAR’s Mare – March 25th, 2011
WHITESNAKE’s Forevermore – March 25th, 2011
WITHIN TEMPTATION’s The Unforgiving – March 25th, 2011

Happy 11th  
DGM’s Momentum – March 25th, 2013
KVELERTAK’s Meir – March 25th, 2013
SEVENDUST’s Black Out The Sun – March 25th, 2013
SUICIDAL TENDENCIES’ 13 – March 25th, 2013
GAMMA RAY’s Empire Of The Undead – March 25th, 2013

Happy 10th  
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ The Joy Of Motion – March 25th, 2014
MEMPHIS MAY FIRE’s Unconditional – March 25th, 2014
SINBREED’s Shadows – March 25th, 2014
SONATA ARCTICA’s Pariah’s Child – March 25th, 2014

Happy 8th
AMERICAN HEAD CHARGE’s Tango Umbrella – March 25th, 2016
AMON AMARTH’s Jomsviking – March 25th, 2016
ARTILLERY’s Penalty By Perception – March 25th, 2016
ASKING ALEXANDRIA’s The Black – March 25th, 2016
BLOOD CEREMONY’s Lord Of Misrule – March 25th, 2016
CALIBAN’s Gravity – March 25th, 2016
DAYGLO ABORTIONS’ Armageddon Survival Guide – March 25th, 2016
IZEGRIM’s The Ferrymen’s End - March 25th, 2016
JUDAS PRIEST’s Battle Cry - March 25th, 2016
LODY KONG’s Dreams And Visions – March 25th, 2016
METAL CHURCH’s XI – March 25th, 2016
ROTTEN SOUND’s Abuse To Suffer – March 25th, 2016
RAGNAROK’s Psychopathology – March 25th, 2016
WALLS OF JERICHO’s No One Can Save You From Yourself – March 25th, 2016

Happy 2nd
ABBATH’s Dread Reaver - March 25th, 2022
ANIMALS AS LEADERS’ Parrhesia - March 25th, 2022
ARCHITECTS’s For Those That Wish to Exist at Abbey Road - March 25th, 2022 
BILLYBIO’s Leaders and Liars - March 25th, 2022
CRYSTAL VIPER’s The Last Axeman - March 25th, 2022 
EUCHARIST’s I Am the Void - March 25th, 2022
HARDCORE SUPERSTAR’s Abrakadabra - March 25th, 2022
KILLING JOKE’s Lord of Chaos - March 25th, 2022
MICHAEL ROMEO’s War of the Worlds, Pt. 2 - March 25th, 2022
PIST.ON’s Cold World EP - March 25th, 2022 
RECKLESS LOVE’s Turborider - March 25th, 2022


